Russian Agents Caught Planning Devastating Missile Strike On Ukrainian Port

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this operation.

The suspects were identified as a 29-year-old local resident and his 56-year-old accomplice. Both were collaborating with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

Investigators established that the agents were tasked with confirming the presence of explosive mineral fertilizers at a transit warehouse. If the agents confirmed this, Russian forces were planning to launch a missile strike on the facility, which could have caused large-scale destruction.

To carry out the mission, the FSB informant got a job as a general laborer at the port and began tracking incoming maritime cargo. After locating tanks filled with ammonium nitrate, he immediately reported their presence and sent the coordinates to his handler.

The SSU apprehended the enemy informant and took steps to secure the port infrastructure. Notably, all ammonium nitrate was removed from the potential target site.

Law enforcement also detained the agent's accomplice. It was revealed that she used her car to transport the agent on“test missions” assigned by Russian intelligence, including the arson of railway relay cabinets belonging to Ukrainian Railways.

During searches, investigators found evidence of collaboration with Russian forces, as well as combat grenades.

Both suspects have been formally charged under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: high treason committed under martial law and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

The suspects are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo: Security Service of Ukraine