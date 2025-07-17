Heatwave Grips Egypt, Prompts Widespread Warnings

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Jul 17 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt is experiencing an exceptional heatwave, with high temperatures and humidity posing significant risks to public health and impacting key sectors such as agriculture and industry.

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said, yesterday's temperatures on the northern coasts range from 31 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees, in Greater Cairo, from 37 degrees to 38 degrees, and in the southern region from 40 degrees to 44 degrees.

The severe heat is expected to persist in the coming days, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures forecast to rise by up to three degrees Celsius above seasonal averages, according to Director of Analysis and Forecasts at the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, Mahmoud Shahin.

Ibrahim Darwish, professor of Agriculture at Menoufia University, said that, rising temperatures pose a serious challenge to food and water security in agricultural countries.

He said that, high temperatures lead to a decrease in agricultural productivity, due to their negative impact on photosynthesis, respiration, and biosynthesis within plants.

Darwish noted that, the heatwave is likely to alter planting and ripening times, as high temperatures accelerate the plant's life cycle, leading to premature and incomplete ripening, which in turn prevents sufficient dry matter formation, especially in grains.

Darwish added that, the heatwave may also increase the incidence of insect pests and plant diseases, damage plant tissues, and inhibit root development. Crops require more water to compensate for these effects, reducing water-use efficiency and increasing strain on water resources, he added.

Engineer, Ahmed Abdel-Rashid, a factory manager for air conditioners at Haier Egypt Environmental Complex, said, high temperatures will result in a decrease in work efficiency and raise the risk of workplace accidents.

Abdel-Rashid pointed out that, the heatwave will also lead to higher electricity consumption, due to increased reliance on cooling systems, and raise the risk of breakdowns in heat-sensitive machinery, potentially leading to production delays or shutdowns.

However, Abdel-Rashid pointed out potential upsides, including improved solar energy output from increased solar radiation. The heatwave may also spur demand for air conditioners, fans, and insulation materials – boosting local markets and creating opportunities for innovation in sustainable cooling technologies and energy-efficient building solutions.

Magdy Badran, a member of the Egyptian Society of Allergy and Immunology, said, among the most significant negative health impacts citizens may experience during the current heatwave are heat stress and heatstroke.

“These are among the most common health risks in hot weather, resulting from the body losing large amounts of water and salts, due to excessive sweating, leading to dizziness, headache, nausea, and general fatigue. If not promptly addressed, the condition can escalate to heatstroke.”

He added that, the exacerbation of chronic diseases is a common outcome of continuous exposure to high temperatures, noting that, heart patients may experience an increased burden, due to fluid loss and sudden drops in blood pressure.

“Respiratory patients, such as those with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, may face greater difficulty breathing, due to increased humidity or heat-related air pollution. Similarly, patients with high blood pressure are susceptible to severe drops in blood pressure, due to excessive sweating,” Bardan warned.– NNN-MENA