Why Russia Isn't Taking Trump's Threats Seriously

US President Donald Trump recently announced that Russia had 50 days to end its war in Ukraine. Otherwise, it would face comprehensive secondary sanctions targeting countries that continued trading with Moscow.

On July 15, when describing new measures that would impose 100% tariffs on any country buying Russian exports, Trump warned :“They are very biting. They are very significant. And they are going to be very bad for the countries involved.”

Secondary sanctions do not just target Russia directly; they threaten to cut off access to US markets for any country maintaining trade relationships with Moscow. The economic consequences would impact global supply chains, particularly targeting major economies like China and India, which have become Russia's commercial lifelines.

Despite the dire threats, Moscow's stock exchange increased by 2.7% immediately following Trump's announcement. The value of the Russian ruble also strengthened. On a global scale, oil markets appear to have relaxed , suggesting traders see no imminent risks.

This market reaction coincided with a nonplussed Moscow. While official statements noted that time was needed for Russia to“analyze what was said in Washington”, other statements suggested that the threats would have no effect.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, for example, declared on social media that“Russia didn't care” about Trump's threats. The positive market reaction and lack of panic from Russian officials tell us more than simple skepticism about Trump's willingness to follow through.