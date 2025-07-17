China Adding Ripples To India-Pakistan River Rift

MENAFN - Asia Times) With the future of a crucial water-sharing treaty between India and Pakistan up in the air, one outside party is looking on with keen interest: China .

For 65 years, the Indus Waters Treaty has seen the two South Asian rivals share access and use of the Indus Basin , a vast area covered by the Indus River and its tributaries that also stretches into Afghanistan and China.

For much of that history, there has been widespread praise for the agreement as a successful demonstration of cooperation between adversarial states over a key shared resource. But experts have noted the treaty has long held the potential for conflict .

Drafters failed to factor in the effects of climate change, and the Himalayan glaciers that feed the rivers are now melting at record rates , ultimately putting at risk the long-term sustainability of water supply. Meanwhile, the ongoing conflict over Kashmir , where much of the basin is situated, puts cooperation at risk.

With treaty on ice, China steps in

That latest provocation threatening the treaty was a terrorist attack in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025. In response to that attack, which India blamed on Pakistan and precipitated a four-day confrontation, New Delhi temporarily suspended the treaty.

But even before that attack, India and Pakistan had been locked in negotiation over the future of the treaty – the status of which has been in the hands of international arbitrators since 2016.

In the latest development, on June 27, 2025, the Permanent Court of Arbitration issued a supplementary award in favor of Pakistan, arguing that India's holding of the treaty in abeyance did not affect its jurisdiction over the case. Moreover, the treaty does not allow for either party to unilaterally suspend the treaty, the ruling suggested.

Amid the wrangling over the treaty's future, Pakistan has turned to China for diplomatic and strategic support . Such support was evident during the conflict that took place following April's terrorist attack, during which Pakistan employed Chinese-made fighter jets and other military equipment against its neighbor.

Meanwhile, in an apparent move to counter India's suspension of the treaty, China and Pakistan have ramped up construction of a major dam project that would provide water supply and electricity to parts of Pakistan.

So, why is China getting involved? In part, it reflects the strong relationship between Pakistan and China , developed over six decades.