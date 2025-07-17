Netanyahu's Govt Under Threat: How Numbers Stack Up For Israeli PM In Parliament? What Happenes Next?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israel's ultra-Orthodox party Shas - a key governing partner of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - became the second party to quit the government this week.

Unlike the United Torah Judaism (UTJ), the Shas party said on Wednesday it would remain within Netanyahu-led coalition for now, giving the government more time to resolve a thorny dispute over military conscription.

Ultra-Orthodox group United Torah Judaism (UTJ) had abandoned the coalition on Tuesday. Six of the remaining seven members of UTJ, which is comprised of the Degel HaTorah and Agudat Yisrael factions, wrote letters of resignation, Aljazeera reported.

But rather than follow suit, Shas said on Wednesday it would remove its ministers from government ranks while continuing to support the coalition in parliament.

The latest development has left PM Netanyahu's government with a minority in parliament.

How numbers stack up for Israeli PM in Parliament?

Shas said late Wednesday its 11 members will resign from the Netanyahu government, leaving the prime minister wielding just 50 seats in parliament, short of a minimum 61-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament.

Will Netanyahu's govt be impacted?

The Associated Press reported that leading a minority government would make governing a challenge for Netanyahu.

However, Reuters said Shas' decision means Netanyahu does not face the threat of early elections, for now, nor does it undermine his efforts to secure a possible Gaza ceasefire.

Bloomberg also reported that the decision won't trigger an immediate collapse of the government or an early election.

With parliament preparing to go on recess at the end of the month, there's room for Netanyahu to negotiate a solution for the impasse.

What's next for Netanyahu?

Israel's parliament starts a three-month summer recess on July 27.

This is expected to give Netanyahu time to try to resolve the problem of who should serve in the military -- a debate that has long caused huge tensions within Israel's deeply divided society.

Shas left the door open for talks on the military status of ultra-Orthodox men so that“it will be possible to maintain Shas's partnership in government and in the ruling coalition,” according to a statement following the decision.

Moreover, according to Bloomberg, Netanyahu's government, the most right-wing in the country's history, is not required to call elections until the autumn of 2026.

Furthermore, a bill to dissolve parliament would not be permitted until six months after a vote on a similar initiative failed last month - unless under a specific exemption for a“change of circumstance.”

Why did ultra-Orthodox parties quit?

While the ultra-Orthodox parties have focused their anger on the conscription issue, far-right parties have been pressing Netanyahu not to make concessions in ceasefire talks with Hamas militants that are underway in Qatar.

The Shas ultra-Orthodox party said it was leaving over disagreements surrounding a proposed law meant to grant wide military draft exemptions to its constituents.

Ultra-Orthodox seminary students have long been exempt from mandatory military service. Many Israelis are angered by what they see as an unfair burden carried by the mainstream who serve.

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish leaders say full-time devotion to the study of holy scriptures is sacrosanct and fear their young men will steer away from religious life if they are drafted into the military.

Last year the Supreme Court ordered an end to the exemption. Parliament has been trying to work out a new conscription bill, which has so far failed to meet UTJ demands.

Shas also urged Netanyahu to do "everything in his power" to reach a deal with Hamas. Israelis have become increasingly weary of the 21-month war in Gaza, which began with Israel's single deadliest day on October 7, 2023.