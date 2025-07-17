Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Odisha Bandh Today: Check What Is Open, What Is Closed As Opposition Parties Protest Student's Self-Immolation

2025-07-17 12:02:08
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several opposition parties in Odisha observed a state-wide bandh on Thursday to protest against the death of a 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, who died after attempting self-immolation.

Shops remained shut and traffic was disrupted in many areas, including Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj. In Bhadrak, markets were closed and public transport was affected.

