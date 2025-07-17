'All Space For Animals, No Space For Humans': Supreme Court Asks Petitioner To Feed Stray Dogs 'In Your Home'

MENAFN - Live Mint) During a hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court responded to a plea about alleged harassment for feeding community dogs in Noida by asking the petitioner,“Why don't you feed them at your own home?”

As reported by PTI, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta told the petitioner's counsel,“We should leave every lane, every road open for these large-hearted people? There is all the space for these animals, no space for humans. Why don't you feed them in your own house? Nobody is stopping you.”

The plea related to a March 2025 order of the Allahabad High Court.

The petitioner, the counsel said, was subjected to harassment and was unable to feed community dogs in line with the Animal Birth Control Rules.

Rule 20 of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023 deals with the feeding of community animals and puts onus on the resident welfare association or apartment owner association or local body's representative of the local area to make necessary arrangements for the feeding of community animals residing in the premises or that area.

The top court, however, said,“We give you a suggestion to open a shelter in your own house. Feed every dog in the community in your own house.”

The petitioner's lawyer argued that they were following the regulations and noted that while the municipality was setting up designated feeding areas in Greater Noida, no such arrangements had been made in Noida.

He suggested that feeding points could be established in locations that are not commonly used by the public.

“You go on cycling in the morning?” the bench asked,“try doing it and see what happens”.

When the counsel said he goes on morning walks and sees several dogs, the bench said,“Morning walkers are also at risk. Cycle riders and two-wheelers are at greater risk.”

The bench then tagged the plea with a separate pending plea on a similar issue.

In the high court, the petitioner sought directions to the authorities to implement provisions of the rules with due care and caution keeping in view the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“While protection of street dogs would be warranted in accordance with the provisions of the applicable statute, at the same time, the authorities will have to bear in mind the concern of common man, such that their movement on streets are not hampered by attacks by these street dogs,” the high court said.

The high court, therefore, expected the state authorities to exhibit "due sensitivity" to the concerns of the petitioner and the common man on the streets.

The High Court stated that its observations were important due to the recent rise in street dog attacks, which have caused fatalities and serious inconvenience to pedestrians.

The court dismissed the plea while directing auSRthorities to address the concerns it raised. It emphasised the need to protect stray animals while also ensuring that public safety and the interests of pedestrians are not compromised.

(With inputs from PTI)



