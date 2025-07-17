Bengali Or Bangladeshi? Calcutta HC Questions Centre For Targeting Bengali-Speakers, 'Sends Wrong Message'
A division bench of Justices, Tapabrata Chakraborty and Reetobroto Kumar Mitra, who were hearing the case, questioned, "What were the reasons? Was this pre- planned?"
"Let these issues be cleared. Else, it will send out a wrong message. This could be a wrongful act. Allegations have been made that people are being illegally deported to Bangladesh just because they speak Bengali," it said.
The Court was hearing a Habeas Corpus petitions filed by the family members of Birbhum migrants deported to Bangladesh last month.Also Read | Bangla bolta hain manei Bangladeshi? The politics of language plaguing Bengalis How the argument played out?
Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, who appeared for the State of West Bengal before a Division Bench, noted that the Delhi Police cannot detain people for speaking Bengali, and further said,“This is a family from Birbhum district... Who will decide if someone is Bangladeshi? Not the police, but the appropriate authority... All these cases, I have gone through the reports, it is very alarming,”
He also demanded that the Centre report how many people have been deported to Bangladesh so far.
Responding to it, the counsel representing the Central government asserted that no individual has been deported solely for speaking Bengali.“Around 165 people in Kashmir, including some who spoke Bengali, were detained after Pahalgam attack but all of them were released later.”
He also pointed out that the relatives of those who were deported have already moved the Delhi High Court, a detail that, he argued, has been deliberately withheld in the present case.
The Bench pulled up the petitioner's counsel for hiding this fact, warning that the Court process cannot be misused.“Don't play tricks on us,” the Bench said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment