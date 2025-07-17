Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain To Decrease From THIS Day Check Forecast

WB Weather Forecast: Finally, relief from continuous rain! The impact of low pressure is decreasing in Bengal. What will the weather be like from north to south? Check here

Kolkata Weather

According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the low pressure has weakened and is located over eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas. The monsoon axis extends from Purulia and Kanthi to the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

Only the monsoon axis is over Gangetic West Bengal. As a result, the effect of rain will decrease. However, there will be scattered light rain. Along with gusty winds. Temperature and humidity discomfort will increase.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur districts. There is a possibility of scattered thunderstorms and rain on Thursday and Friday.

Rain will increase from Saturday. Heavy rain forecast for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Saturday. Very heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar districts on Sunday. Heavy rain warning in Kalimpong, Cooch Behar districts.

It is known that there is a heavy rain warning in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Monday. Rain will decrease in the districts of North Bengal from Tuesday.

There will be scattered thunderstorms and rain and gusty winds in South Bengal. Today, there is a higher chance of rain in North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia. There will also be scattered rain and gusty winds in other districts.

There is a higher chance of thunderstorms and rain on Thursday in Jhargram, Purulia, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. Scattered light to moderate rain in other districts.

The chance of rain will decrease from Friday. And the discomfort and heat will increase somewhat. There will be a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms and rain in only a few districts.

As the amount of water vapor in the air remains high and the temperature starts to rise gradually after Wednesday, humidity discomfort will gradually increase.

Heavy to very heavy rain warning in Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Very heavy rain forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad.