Trading Radar For July 17: SBI, Tech Mahindra, Indian Hotels, Angel One, And Hindustan Zinc Are On The Watchlist

Indian equity markets ended a range-bound session on a subdued note on Wednesday, with the Nifty holding the 25,200 level.

The markets are likely to open flat to slightly negative on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues.

The focus remains on any announcement regarding an interim US–India trade deal, following a signal from US President Donald Trump of some progress. The agreement is expected to be similar to the recent US-Indonesia agreement, according to reports.

The GIFT Nifty, a key early indicator for the Nifty 50, was 0.03% lower at 25,273.5.

With the earnings season in full swing, here are the stocks to watch in today's trade.

Expected Q1 Results: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, LTIMindtree, HDFC AMC, 360 ONE WAM, Alok Industries, Ceat, Clean Science and Technology, Indian Hotels Company, Polycab India, Shoppers Stop, South Indian Bank, Tata Communications, Waaree Renewable Technologies, and others.

Tech Mahindra: The IT company reported a 33.9% rise in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹1,140.6 crore, with revenue growing 2.65% to ₹13,351.2 crore.

L & T Technology Services (LTTS): Saw a marginal 0.66% increase in Q1FY26 net profit to ₹315.7 crore, while revenue rose 16.4% to ₹2,866 crore.

Angel One: Q1FY26 net profit plunged 61% to ₹114.5 crore, with revenue declining 18.8% to ₹1,140.5 crore.

Le Travenues Technology: Ixigo reported a 27.5% rise in Q1FY26 profit to ₹18.9 crore, alongside a 72.9% surge in revenue to ₹314.5 crore.

SBI: To raise up to ₹25,000 crore through a share sale to institutional investors. The floor price of ₹811.05 per share is below its last closing price of ₹830.5.

Indian Hotels (IHCL): Invested over ₹165 crore to acquire 3.3 lakh equity shares in its wholly-owned arm ELEL Hotel and Investment through a rights issue, aiming to develop the Taj Bandstand project in Bandra.

Maruti Suzuki: Announced standardization of six airbags in the Ertiga and Baleno, leading to a 1.4% and 0.5% ex-showroom price hike, respectively, effective July 16.

Godrej Properties: Forays into Raipur with a 50-acre land acquisition to develop premium plotted residential units totaling 9.5 lakh sq ft.

Hindustan Zinc: Received a LoI from the Ministry of Mines, selecting it as the preferred bidder for a composite license in Rajasthan's 1,841.25-hectare Jhandawali–Satipura Potash and Halite block.

Zydus Lifesciences: Its Matoda facility received zero observations following a USFDA remote assessment for Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets, and the site was recommended for approval.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sanofi India for oral anti-diabetic drugs like Amaryl and Cetapin in India.

Reliance Power: Approved plans to raise up to ₹9,000 crore, including ₹6,000 crore via QIP, follow-on public offer, or both, and ₹3,000 crore through NCDs.

NTPC: The government allowed NTPC to invest up to ₹20,000 crore to expand its renewable energy capacity to 60 GW by 2032, significantly over the earlier limit of ₹7,500 crore.

NLC India: Received government approval to invest ₹7,000 crore via its subsidiary NIRL to boost its renewable energy capacity to 32 GW by 2047.

JSW Hydro Energy: The Supreme Court upheld Himachal Pradesh's right to 18% free power from JSW Hydro Energy's 1,045 MW Karcham Wangtoo project, overturning a High Court order that had capped it at 13%.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank will consider a bonus issue and special interim dividend at its board meeting on July 19, subject to shareholder approval.

