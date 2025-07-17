Top 10 Stocks Under Rs 100 To Buy Today Budget Picks With Big Potential
Stock Market Investment - Start with just Rs 100
Don't worry if you only have Rs 100. You can invest in numerous stocks priced under Rs 100 and reap profits. Even buying one share of a good company daily can accumulate into a substantial investment by month-end. Stocks priced under Rs 100 present an excellent opportunity for small investors. However, risks exist, so understanding the right price, stop-loss, and target price is crucial before investing.
IDBI Bank Ltd – Rs 100.6
Company: A bank jointly owned by the Indian government and LIC.
Buy Price: Rs 98–Rs 100
Stop-Loss: Rs 93 (Safe), Rs 83
Target Price: Rs 116 (General), Rs 131–Rs 183 (Long-term)
NHPC Ltd – Rs 88.5
Company: India's largest hydropower company.
Buy Price: Rs 85.5–Rs 88.5
Stop-Loss: Rs 82–Rs 84
Target Price: Rs 92, Rs 97, Rs 103
Suzlon Energy Ltd – Rs 66
Company: Wind turbine and renewable energy company.
Buy Price: Rs 63–Rs 66
Stop-Loss: Rs 58
Target Price: Rs 72, Rs 80+
NMDC Ltd – Rs 69
Company: An Indian government-owned iron ore producer.
Buy Price: Rs 67–Rs 69
Stop-Loss: Rs 63
Target Price: Rs 78, Rs 85
Yes Bank Ltd – Rs 19
Company: Private bank under restructuring.
Buy Price: Rs 18.5–Rs 19
Stop-Loss: Rs 16.5
Target Price: Rs 22, Rs 25
UCO Bank – Rs 32
Company: Government-owned bank.
Buy Price: Rs 31–Rs 32
Stop-Loss: Rs 28
Target Price: Rs 36, Rs 40
Central Bank of India – Rs 39
Company: Government-owned bank with over 100 years of history.
Buy Price: Rs 38–Rs 39
Stop-Loss: Rs 35
Target Price: Rs 44, Rs 50
Bank of Maharashtra – Rs 56
Company: Government-owned bank based in Maharashtra.
Buy Price: Rs 54–Rs 56
Stop-Loss: Rs 50
Target Price: Rs 62, Rs 70
Trident Ltd – Rs 32
Company: Operates in textile, paper, and hospitality sectors.
Buy Price: Rs 30.5–Rs 32
Stop-Loss: Rs 28
Target Price: Rs 38, Rs 42
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd – Rs 24
Company: Private hydropower and thermal power producer.
Buy Price: Rs 23–Rs 24
Stop-Loss: Rs 21
Target Price: Rs 28, Rs 32
Investing in stocks under Rs 100 can offer affordable opportunities. However, there's no guarantee that all stocks will be profitable. Therefore, use the data above, thoroughly research the company's background, financial status, and industry conditions, and invest with a safe stop-loss.
Legal Disclaimer:
