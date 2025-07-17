Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For THESE Days

Will the long wait for rain finally be over for the Telugu people? July 17th, the date predicted by the Meteorological Department, has arrived. Will the heavy rains also come as predicted? Will the Telugu states finally get drenched?

Weather: With the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, Telugu people expected heavy rains. They were overjoyed when the first showers fell in May, and farmers started their work. But the weather dashed their hopes. The clouds disappeared during the rainy season, and there was no rain in June. Both Telugu states recorded deficient rainfall.

June is gone, and people hoped for heavy rains in July. But half of this month has passed without rain. The Meteorological Department has good news for the worried Telugu people. They announced that rains will pick up in the Telugu states from today (July 17, Thursday) and heavy rains will begin. Let's find out what the weather will be like in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh today.The Meteorological Department says that the southwest monsoon has become active, and low-pressure areas, circulations, and troughs are forming, making the weather favorable for rain. They announced that heavy rains will fall in Telangana from Thursday. These rains will continue throughout the month, and there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.The Hyderabad Meteorological Center announced heavy rainfall in the combined Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts of Telangana. Rains are already widespread in the combined Adilabad district and will continue. Moderate to heavy rains are also expected in Warangal and Khammam districts.Light rain is expected in Hyderabad today, with a chance of heavy rain in some areas. Moderate to heavy rain is also predicted in areas of Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Bhuvanagiri districts surrounding the city. The weather will be cool from morning, and rain will start in the afternoon or evening.Heavy rains are already falling in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, and the Meteorological Department said they are likely to spread to more districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema districts today (Thursday). Moderate rains are expected in Uttarandhra and coastal districts, with the possibility of heavy rains in some places. The AP Disaster Management department advises people in areas with heavy rainfall to be alert.