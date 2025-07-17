403
Tamil Nadu To Run 1,035 Special Buses For Weekend Crowd Management
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1,035 special buses will operate throughout Tamil Nadu for the weekend. Additional buses will run from Chennai's Kelambakkam and Koyambedu to major cities.The State Express Transport Corporation has announced that 1,035 special buses will be operated throughout Tamil Nadu for the weekend. Accordingly, additional buses will be operated from Chennai Kelambakkam and Koyambedu to major cities.In this regard, the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R. Mohan said in a press release: "As July 19 and 20 are weekend holidays, 705 additional buses will be operated from Chennai Kelambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur on July 19."Similarly, 110 buses from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru, 20 buses from Madhavaram, and 200 special buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various places, a total of 1,035 special buses will be operated. Over 16,000 people have already booked to travel on weekends.Special buses are planned from all locations as per passenger needs for easy return to Chennai and Bengaluru from hometowns on Sunday (July 21). Sufficient officers have been appointed at all bus stands to monitor special bus operations. This is expected to allow passengers traveling out of town on weekends to travel without difficulty.
