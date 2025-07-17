Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tamil Nadu To Run 1,035 Special Buses For Weekend Crowd Management

Tamil Nadu To Run 1,035 Special Buses For Weekend Crowd Management


2025-07-17 12:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 1,035 special buses will operate throughout Tamil Nadu for the weekend. Additional buses will run from Chennai's Kelambakkam and Koyambedu to major cities.The State Express Transport Corporation has announced that 1,035 special buses will be operated throughout Tamil Nadu for the weekend. Accordingly, additional buses will be operated from Chennai Kelambakkam and Koyambedu to major cities.In this regard, the State Express Transport Corporation Managing Director R. Mohan said in a press release: "As July 19 and 20 are weekend holidays, 705 additional buses will be operated from Chennai Kelambakkam to Tiruvannamalai, Trichy, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem, Erode, Tirupur on July 19."Similarly, 110 buses from Chennai Koyambedu to Tiruvannamalai, Nagai, Velankanni, Hosur, Bengaluru, 20 buses from Madhavaram, and 200 special buses from Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode and Coimbatore to various places, a total of 1,035 special buses will be operated. Over 16,000 people have already booked to travel on weekends.Special buses are planned from all locations as per passenger needs for easy return to Chennai and Bengaluru from hometowns on Sunday (July 21). Sufficient officers have been appointed at all bus stands to monitor special bus operations. This is expected to allow passengers traveling out of town on weekends to travel without difficulty.

MENAFN17072025007385015968ID1109811697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search