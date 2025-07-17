Chennai Corporation Plans More Lounges For Gig Workers Activists Urge Disability-Friendly Designs

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 17 (IANS) As part of efforts to support Gig economy workers, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched dedicated lounges in Anna Nagar and T Nagar, equipped with air conditioning, power outlets, and toilets for food delivery partners and other Gig workers to rest between shifts.

With more such lounges planned in areas including Thiruvanmiyur, Villivakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and Nungambakkam, disability rights activists are calling on the civic body to ensure these facilities are inclusive and accessible to People with Disabilities (PwDs).

While the initiative has been widely appreciated, concerns have emerged over the inaccessibility of the existing lounges.

A food delivery partner who uses a battery-powered wheelchair said that despite the physical strain of long hours on the road, he was unable to access the Anna Nagar lounge.

“The lounge is on a pavement without a ramp, and the extended door frame makes it impossible for my wheelchair to get in,” he said.

“It's a great initiative, but they must consider the needs of disabled Gig workers who rely on such spaces,” he added.

S. Namburajan, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), pointed out that under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the government is mandated to ensure accessibility in public infrastructure.

“Despite the law, policymakers continue to create spaces that exclude persons with disabilities. Accessibility needs to be enforced right from the planning stage,” he said.

Activists argue that minor modifications can make a significant impact.

Ganga Devi, a disability rights campaigner, suggested a few immediate changes:“A ramp connecting the road to the lounge entrance is essential. Wheelchair charging stations should be provided, and the toilet door must be at least three feet wide. Toilets should be spacious and accessible according to the available area.”

Responding to the concerns, GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the civic body has taken note of the issue.

“We are planning to install a temporary ramp as we work on constructing a permanent one,” he said.

As Chennai expands its infrastructure for Gig workers, activists emphasise that inclusion must be a priority from the outset.