Chennai Corporation Plans More Lounges For Gig Workers Activists Urge Disability-Friendly Designs
With more such lounges planned in areas including Thiruvanmiyur, Villivakkam, Royapettah, Mylapore, and Nungambakkam, disability rights activists are calling on the civic body to ensure these facilities are inclusive and accessible to People with Disabilities (PwDs).
While the initiative has been widely appreciated, concerns have emerged over the inaccessibility of the existing lounges.
A food delivery partner who uses a battery-powered wheelchair said that despite the physical strain of long hours on the road, he was unable to access the Anna Nagar lounge.
“The lounge is on a pavement without a ramp, and the extended door frame makes it impossible for my wheelchair to get in,” he said.
“It's a great initiative, but they must consider the needs of disabled Gig workers who rely on such spaces,” he added.
S. Namburajan, vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), pointed out that under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016, the government is mandated to ensure accessibility in public infrastructure.
“Despite the law, policymakers continue to create spaces that exclude persons with disabilities. Accessibility needs to be enforced right from the planning stage,” he said.
Activists argue that minor modifications can make a significant impact.
Ganga Devi, a disability rights campaigner, suggested a few immediate changes:“A ramp connecting the road to the lounge entrance is essential. Wheelchair charging stations should be provided, and the toilet door must be at least three feet wide. Toilets should be spacious and accessible according to the available area.”
Responding to the concerns, GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said the civic body has taken note of the issue.
“We are planning to install a temporary ramp as we work on constructing a permanent one,” he said.
As Chennai expands its infrastructure for Gig workers, activists emphasise that inclusion must be a priority from the outset.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment