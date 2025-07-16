Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Zain Durrani On Navigating The Industry As An Outsider

2025-07-16 11:45:22
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Actor Zain Durrani, whose latest release is“Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan,” acknowledges that insiders may have a head start, he believes their burden of expectations balances the playing field.

Asked as an outsider, what has been his honest experience navigating the industry so far, Zain told IANS:“I've kept my eyes on the goal rather than the obstacles. I know some have a head start in this race that we are running. But they're also running with a lot of weight of expectations on their back.”

“I think that evens out the challenge. And then eventually that weight and measure is attached to those who make it so far in the game. I see it like that,” he added.

What were some of the early struggles or turning points in your career that shaped who you are today?

“Learning how to wait. Being patient and not panicking as an actor is one of the most important things you can learn. It's like the profession isn't easy, but it yields fruits in hindsight,” said the actor, who has been seen in projects such as Mukhbir - The Story of a Spy, Bell Bottom, and Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz.

Talking about 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan', the film has Shanaya Kapoor paired opposite Vikrant Massey.

The romantic comedy draws inspiration from Ruskin Bond's beloved short story, "The Eyes Have It." Backed by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the project is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla. Scheduled for release on July 11, the film marks Mini Films' second collaboration with Vikrant Massey.

The film revolves around Jahaan, a visually impaired musician, and Saba, a visually impaired actress, who find connection on a train journey. Soon, they face the complexities of love through their shared experiences. Zain plays the role of Abhinav in the movie.

