Envision Energy Partners With FERA Australia To Advance 1GW Wind And 1.5Gwh Energy Storage In Australia
"This collaboration represents a major step forward in demonstrating how hybrid wind and storage solutions can unlock new possibilities for Australia's energy future," said Kane Xu, SVP and President of International Product Line of Envision Energy. "We are honored by the trust FERA Australia has placed in our technical capabilities across wind, storage, and grid integration, and we look forward to delivering projects that set new benchmarks for clean, flexible power."
"Partnering with Envision Energy marks an exciting milestone in our pursuit of large-scale renewable projects in Australia. Integrating wind power and energy storage in a hybrid project, will constitute an excellent model for future initiatives." said Sebastiano Falesi, Head of FERA Australia and Member of the Board of Directors of the FERA Group. "The rapid advancement of renewable energy projects is crucial for supporting Australia's transition to zero-carbon energy. Envision's cutting-edge technology and deep global expertise assure us that we have a reliable partner capable of helping us achieve new standards in performance and reliability."
The partnership will launch with a pilot project in Victoria, featuring Envision's full converter wind turbine, grid-forming battery storage, and advanced HPPC technology in a grid-connected hybrid plant. This project will serve as a showcase for how hybrid systems can enhance grid reliability and unlock new value streams, while demonstrating Envision's strong commitment to the Australian market and a shared aspiration to set new benchmarks in renewable energy innovation.
By combining FERA's local development expertise with Envision's proven global track record, the two companies aim to accelerate Australia's transition to a sustainable energy system.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment