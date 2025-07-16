Aprecomm Accelerates Beyond 50 Service Provider Customers With Further Expansion In Latin America

Aprecomm continues to gain momentum in Latin America by adding three new customers-BCD, IABOT, and Ingenio Networks-and now has over 50 broadband service provider partners that depend on its CPE management and customer experience software.

BANGALORE, India, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aprecomm , the intuitive, self-healing network and customer experience platform provider, announced that it has surpassed a significant milestone of 50 customers, adding Latin American managed service providers BCD , IABOT , and Ingenio Networks to its rapidly growing global customer base.

BCD will implement Aprecomm's entire range of solutions, including WiFi optimization software, across its broadband services network and resell these services to providers throughout Latin America. Aprecomm's software will be fully integrated into BCD's gateways, supplied by Pulse Networks, and deployed to customers by the end of the year.

"We're excited to deploy Aprecomm's solution and immediately enhance our approach to customer support and experience through the power of AI," said Nicolas Molinari, Director of Sales and Marketing at BCD. "We are in an era where customers prioritize performance and service reliability over price, and we must embrace the latest technology to enable our service provider partners to fulfil their promise of an exceptional customer experience."

Thanks to Aprecomm's ease of integration, which significantly reduces time-to-market, IABOT-a provider of AI customer care automation services in Colombia-will implement Aprecomm's cloud-based customer service solutions in the third quarter of this year.

"We chose Aprecomm's AI tools to help our customers improve user experience and increase the efficiency of their technical support teams by automating key processes," said Ronal Jamid Bohorquez, CEO & Founder of IABOT. "A single dashboard offers complete network visibility, access to real-time data and analytics, and the ability to detect and resolve issues proactively-now we can provide a more agile, accurate, and memorable support experience."

"We are excited to share these new customer wins as we reach a significant milestone of over 50 global service provider partners," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO, Aprecomm. "In the 12 months since launching our customer experience solutions worldwide, we have formed partnerships with major tech companies including Nokia, Qualcomm, and Edgecore Networks, along with gaining numerous new customers; the additions of BCD, IABOT, and Ingenio Networks create further momentum for our company in Latin America as we continue our rapid growth."

Aprecomm's CX suite serves both residential and business subscribers, helping broadband service providers (BSPs) enhance their connectivity strategies. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and exclusive quality of experience algorithms, Aprecomm is leading the way toward zero-touch networks.

Aprecomm adopts a self-healing approach to managed WiFi, adjusting the network to accommodate the unique needs of each user and the performance of every application. Advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to invaluable customer insight and data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance in real-time. Aprecomm's CX suite is field-proven[1] to enhance subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs. Aprecomm recently secured Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Award for Innovation. Learn more here .

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality-of-experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure consumers enjoy the best possible internet experience. At the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 50 service providers worldwide.

We're making intuitive, self-healing networks a reality.

[1] Excitel case study

SOURCE Aprecomm

