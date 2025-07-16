VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Interview With Executive Chairman Iggy Tan
In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".
Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.
This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.
To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment