Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

VIDEO: Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Interview With Executive Chairman Iggy Tan


2025-07-16 11:14:51
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In an interview with ABN Newswire, Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) (OTCMKTS:LUVSF) Executive Chairman Iggy Tan outlines the current activities of the company including the vision of closing the "Lithium Conversion Gap".
Additionally, the company has recently licensed to acquire technology from Macquarie University for the extraction of silver from solar cells. The technique involves a specialised process to delaminate the components in the PV cell and avoid the crushing of the cell for recycling.
This method provides a cleaner disaggregation of the materials in the cell and enables the liberation of critical materials and a significant amount of silver. Silver is a component in the manufacture of PV cells, and with an estimated amount of 80 million tonnes of solar cell waste globally, typically dumped, the process facilitates easy recovery of these valuable materials.
To Watch the Interview with Mr. Iggy Tan, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/twitter-social.png" border="0">



Iggy Tan Executive Chairman Lithium Universe Limited Email: ...

MENAFN16072025000111011020ID1109811595

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search