Jordan Lifts Ban On Brazilian Chicken
Currently, the Arab countries that no longer have restrictions on Brazilian exports are Algeria, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Libya, Morocco, and Mauritania, as well as nations from other regions-South Africa, Argentina, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cuba, El Salvador, the Philippines, India, Lesotho, Mexico, Myanmar, Montenegro, Paraguay, the Dominican Republic, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.
Brazilian poultry exports are still completely suspended by Albania, Canada, Chile, China, North Macedonia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Timor-Leste, and the European Union. Restrictions on exports from the state of Rio Grande do Sul remain in place in Arab countries Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, as well as in Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Namibia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, and Ukraine.
In addition to Kuwait, which has just limited its restrictions to Montenegro, Qatar has also suspended purchases from the municipality . Japan, besides Montenegro, has halted imports from the cities of Campinápolis and Santo Antônio da Barra . Mauritius, New Caledonia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Suriname, and Uzbekistan hav e restricted purchases only from the avian flu outbreak zone . The information is from Brazil's agriculture ministry.
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
