Costco Wave Analysis 16 July 2025

Costco: ⬇️ Sell

– Costco broke the support area

– Likely to fall to support level 940.00

Costco recently broke the support area located between the pivotal support level 970.00 and the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from April.

The breakout of this support area accelerated the C-wave of the active ABC correction (2).

Costco can be expected to fall to the next support level 940.00 (target price for the completion of the active C-wave).