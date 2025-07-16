Brand New TV Show AI For Humans Officially Premieres Exploring The Limitless Potential Of Artificial Intelligence In Hong Kong

Broadcast ScheduleFirst-run: Saturdays at 8:30 PM, HOY TV Channel 78Re-run: Sundays at 6:30 PM, HOY TV Channel 77; Tuesdays at 10:00 PM, HOY TV Channel 78Online Viewing:Episodes will be available on HOY TV's official online platform.

