Rockbreaks Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) Poised To Play Pivotal Role In REE Supply Chain

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Ucore Rare Metals (TSX.V: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) is positioning as the U.S. takes aggressive steps to secure domestic sources of rare earth elements (“REEs”)-materials essential for defense systems, electronics and clean energy. A recent article discusses Ucore's significant milestone in this effort, indicating the company secured an $18.4 million funding agreement from the U.S. Department of Defense ('DoD') to support the development of its domestic rare earth processing facility.“The project represents a major step toward American independence in the global REE supply chain, which is currently dominated by China... Ucore's Strategic Metals Complex ('SMC') in Alexandria, Louisiana, aims to become a cornerstone of American rare earth processing capability. The SMC will utilize Ucore's Proprietary RapidSX(TM) technology, which offers a more efficient and environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional solvent extraction methods... The plant is designed to separate both light and heavy REEs, including neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium, which are crucial for permanent magnets used in electric motors and defense systems.”

To view the full article, visit

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry. Through strategic partnerships, this plan includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the North American REE supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the U.S. state of Louisiana, subsequent strategic metals complexes (“SMCs”) in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UURAF are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN