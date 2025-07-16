I Live Art As I Live Motherhood With Passion, Awareness And Determination: Myriam Fares - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) When you hear the name Myriam Fares, you picture an ever-evolving, radiant artist who rarely resembles even her own past self. Dubbed the“Queen of the Stage” by her fans, Myriam has always offered more than just songs; she has created a complete artistic identity that fuses Eastern art with contemporary spirit, blending music, dance and innovation. Fearless of the future, she even explores the creative use of artificial intelligence-placing herself at the forefront of artistic reinvention.

Recently, Myriam performed at the 20th edition of Morocco's Mawazine Festival, a stage she considers home to an audience she calls her“artistic family.” Following what was hailed as a spectacular concert, we spoke to her about that special night, her philosophy on art and motherhood, and why she now sings not for validation, but for her own joy.

With candid honesty, Myriam opens up about the pressures of fame, the power of staying true to oneself, and her message of positivity to a new generation of dreamers.

Myriam, you described your Mawazine concert as one of your best ever. What made it so special?

Honestly, it was an unforgettable night by every measure. From the moment I arrived in Morocco, I felt an energy full of love and appreciation. The Moroccan audience has a uniquely refined artistic sense and a rare loyalty. During the concert, I saw real passion in their eyes-they sang every word, even the new songs. Feeling that what I offer is deeply loved and valued... that's the highest success any artist can dream of.

You've often spoken about a special bond with Moroccan audiences. How do you explain it?

It wasn't built overnight. It grew over years of concerts, visits, and genuine respect. I always feel embraced as one of their own. Maybe it's because I truly love Morocco and always want to give them my very best. Every visit leaves a mark on my heart; I go home recharged with life and inspiration.

Your decision to disable comments on social media caused some debate. What motivated that choice?

I thought about it deeply. By nature, I'm sensitive-words affect me, whether positive or negative. After releasing Tukoh Taka, I saw an overwhelming wave of negative comments unrelated to real criticism. So, I stepped away to protect my inner peace. I want to live art with love, and share it directly with those who value it-not through digital noise that can distort what I do.







Do you worry that stepping back digitally might distance you from your fans?

Not at all. Connection isn't limited to comments. I'm present everywhere through my work-songs, concerts, music videos, and even new creative tools like AI. That's the real connection: my audience knows me through what I create, not through a few replies online.

Some media have commented on changes in your appearance. Have you had cosmetic surgery?

I always say: no one knows themselves better than they do. I haven't had any cosmetic surgery, and I'm happy with how I look. I like appearing naturally. But I wouldn't rule out a small enhancement in the future if I felt it was right. True beauty, for me, is about balance-between how you look and your inner peace.







Some critics say your performances can be“too much.” What's your response?

Every artist has their own style-and this is mine. I love the stage. I love telling stories visually as much as I love singing. I care deeply about every detail-lighting, choreography, costumes. It's not about being flashy; it's about offering a complete artistic experience that touches both the eye and the heart.

You've expressed both hope and concern about AI. Where do you see its limits in art?

AI is a powerful tool, and it can open creative horizons-I've used it to promote my work in new ways. But I do worry that if left unchecked, it could threaten the human side of art. Art is built on emotion-a machine doesn't feel. AI can help us, but it will never replace the human heart and the true feeling behind creation.

You've said that now, you sing to bring yourself joy rather than to prove anything. Have you reached a place of inner peace?

Yes, absolutely. At first, the journey was hard-I worked intensely to prove myself, train my voice, and win over audiences. Thank God, I succeeded beyond what I imagined. Then my greatest wish was to have a family-and I was blessed with a husband and children who fill my life with warmth. Today, singing is a joy, not a pressure. I pray God keeps this love and safety in our lives.

Outside of music, how do you live motherhood?

Motherhood isn't a side role-it's my top priority. I'm part of every moment: their meals, studies, playtime, even their feelings. I refuse to be a distant mother; I want to be there for them fully. It's demanding, yes-but it's the most beautiful task life can offer.

Are you considering having a third child?

The idea is definitely there-especially if it's a girl. I love family, and every child is a blessing. But I'm also realistic: raising three children while staying true to my art would be a big commitment. So I'm thinking it over carefully, with both my heart and my mind.

Finally, what message would you like to leave your fans?

From the bottom of my heart-thank you. Your love is the energy that keeps me going. And to every young man and woman chasing a dream: don't give up. Stay positive, no matter what. Success isn't a straight road-it's full of challenges. But with passion and determination, you can achieve your dreams-and maybe even more.