Israel Escalates Airstrikes On Syria Amid Surging Violence In Suwayda - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Israel has sharply escalated its aerial bombardment of Syria, launching strikes on the capital Damascus and the southern province of Suwayda in what Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described as“painful attacks” targeting Syrian state institutions and military sites. The wave of strikes has drawn mounting regional and international condemnation and renewed fears of a wider conflict.

According to Syria's Ministry of Health, three people were killed and 34 others injured after Israeli warplanes carried out three consecutive airstrikes on the headquarters of the General Staff in central Damascus. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported additional strikes near the international highway in Daraa. Meanwhile, Israeli military sources told Yedioth Ahronoth that the Israeli Air Force fired over 100 missiles at Syrian army tanks and vehicles in Suwayda.

An Israeli military spokesperson said the strikes were“a message to the Syrian government regarding the events in Suwayda,” while the army claimed to remain“deeply committed to our alliance with the Druze community.” Defence Minister Gallant vowed that Israel would continue its operations until Syrian forces withdraw from the conflict zone.

The Syrian Network for Human Rights documented 169 deaths and more than 200 injuries in Suwayda since clashes began last Sunday, with victims reportedly including civilians, women, children, and medical staff. The violence erupted after the Syrian army and internal security forces deployed to reassert control over the province, which has experienced a security vacuum since December 2024. Despite the government's announcement of a comprehensive ceasefire, Druze spiritual leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri denied reaching any such agreement, instead calling for resistance against what he labelled“internal occupation.”

The ceasefire plan announced by Syria's Ministry of Interior included an immediate end to hostilities, the establishment of local security checkpoints, disarmament of groups outside state control, and the resumption of government institutions in Suwayda. It also outlined the creation of a fact-finding committee and compensation for victims.

Israel's military escalation has triggered strong international backlash. UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the strikes and called for respect for Syria's sovereignty and an end to foreign interventions. The Arab League denounced the attacks as“thuggery that cannot be tolerated” and expressed full solidarity with Syria.

Several Arab states-including Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt-along with Turkey and France, voiced deep concern over the deteriorating situation and warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Suwayda. US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack also condemned the violence against civilians and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Separately, Axios cited a senior US official saying Washington was close to brokering a security understanding between Israel and Syria, but the latest escalation could derail progress. The official noted intelligence indicating no direct Syrian government involvement in the atrocities in Suwayda, and pointed to political pressure from Israel's Druze community as a factor behind the strikes.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed serious concern over Israel's actions and confirmed that Washington is engaging both Syrian and Israeli officials to reduce tensions. He attributed the violence partly to a“long-standing tribal conflict” in southwestern Syria and reiterated US hopes of restoring stability.

US President Donald Trump later described the situation as a“misunderstanding” between the two sides, saying he had spoken to leaders in Syria and Israel and hoped for de-escalation soon.

With fighting ongoing in Suwayda and Israeli strikes expanding in scope, fears are rising that local clashes could spill over into a broader regional conflict. Southern Syria, already grappling with collapsing public services and a deepening humanitarian crisis, faces further instability.

While the Syrian government insists it is committed to restoring order, continued Israeli intervention and internal divisions among Druze leadership risk plunging the region into renewed chaos and violence unless a comprehensive de-escalation agreement is reached, supported by robust regional and international guarantees.