Egypt's Petroleum Minister, SLB Discuss Exploration And Production Support - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, Karim Badawi, on Monday met with executives from global technology company SLB to discuss ways to support oil and gas exploration and production activities and enhance their technical partnership, the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting with Jesus Lamas, SLB's regional president, and Sherif Bayoumy, the company's general manager for Egypt and the East Mediterranean, reviewed the petroleum sector's six-point strategy, which focuses on expanding exploration and development projects and increasing gas and oil production.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted SLB's role as a strategic partner in several initiatives, including the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG) digital platform and regional seismic survey projects in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Suez.

Badawi affirmed that the EUG platform helps attract investments by offering opportunities in various geological basins. He pointed to the results of recent investment opportunities announced by state oil and gas bodies and promoted through the gateway.

The discussion also covered the importance of using artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies to support decision-making and improve operational efficiency.

The two sides discussed increasing cooperation on several key projects, including the seismic survey in the Red Sea and preparations for marketing activities for the area. They also explored the possibility of conducting new seismic surveys in the Gulf of Suez using Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) technologies.

The meeting also reviewed ways to cooperate on projects to develop and enhance production from mature fields, which is a priority for the coming phase, as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. The officials also agreed to coordinate on organising various technical workshops to support current petroleum activities.