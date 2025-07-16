Sukari Gold Mine Showcases Successful Publicprivate Partnership: Minister Of Petroleum - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Karem Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, met with Gillian Doran, Chief Financial Officer of the global mining company AngloGold Ashanti-an investor in the Sukari gold mine-alongside Hoda Mansour, Vice President and Managing Director of Sukari Company, on the sidelines of the Egypt Mining Forum.

During the meeting, Badawi affirmed the government's commitment to working with strategic partners and fostering an attractive and stable investment climate. He noted that the achievements at the Sukari Mine stand as a successful model of partnership between the state and the private sector. The Minister also reiterated the Ministry's dedication to maintaining open channels of communication to address challenges and streamline procedures, especially following recent amendments to the Mineral Resources Law and the introduction of a new model for gold and mineral exploitation, which together open up fresh opportunities for investors.

For her part, Gillian Doran praised the notable progress made at the Sukari Mine, noting that her visit to the site marked a turning point, allowing her to witness first-hand the scale and quality of the operations. She highlighted that 97% of the workforce consists of highly skilled Egyptian professionals.

Doran also welcomed the positive outcomes of AngloGold Ashanti's acquisition of the mine, stating that it had strengthened the company's position among global gold producers, with the Sukari Mine playing a central role in this success.

The meeting further explored ways to deepen cooperation with the Egyptian government to expedite the granting of exploitation rights, particularly for start-ups, thereby broadening the mining investment base and boosting exploration activities-both within the Sukari concession and in newly awarded exploration areas.