Nissan Patrol Debuts In Egypt From EGP 8.99M At Exclusive North Coast Launch - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Nissan Egypt has officially launched the all-new 2026 Nissan Patrol in the local market, unveiling the high-performance SUV during a private, high-profile event in Egypt's North Coast over the weekend.

This marks the first official appearance of the all-new Patrol in Egypt, a long-anticipated entry that brings one of Nissan's most iconic global models to local roads through authorized distribution.

The event - held at a luxury beachfront venue - drew leading automotive media, key industry stakeholders, and Nissan's dealer network. It also signaled a strategic expansion of Nissan's product portfolio in Egypt, targeting premium buyers and lifestyle-driven customers in search of a full-size, high-capability SUV with a strong international reputation.

Flagship Entry to a New Segment

Renowned across the Middle East and globally for its durability, off-road performance, and high-end comfort, the Patrol has earned its status as a flagship model within Nissan's global SUV lineup. Its official arrival in Egypt introduces a new category of full-size, luxury off-road vehicles that, until now, had limited or no direct presence in the market.

The all-new 2026 Patrol will be available in eight different variants, spread across two powerful engine configurations - a naturally aspirated 3.8L V6 and a new 3.5L V6 Twin Turbo - both equipped with intelligent 4WD and advanced automatic transmissions.

Official Prices and Model Breakdown:

3.8L V6 Engine:

. XE – EGP 8,990,000

. SE – EGP 9,600,000

. SE Titanium – EGP 10,750,000

. SE Platinum City – EGP 11,750,000

3.5L V6 Twin Turbo:

. LE1 – EGP 11,050,000

. LE2 – EGP 11,900,000

. LE Titanium – EGP 13,000,000

. LE Platinum City – EGP 14,000,000

Each variant offers a distinct combination of luxury features, performance enhancements, and design upgrades - allowing customers to choose based on lifestyle needs, driving preferences, and interior expectations.

Elevated Design and Interior Sophistication

The new Patrol blends aggressive design language with refined detailing. Its imposing front grille, sculpted LED lighting, and signature V-Motion styling reflect the vehicle's off-road DNA while appealing to modern luxury tastes. Inside, the cabin is finished with premium leather, dual infotainment screens, ambient lighting, and advanced safety features, transforming the Patrol into both a performance vehicle and a high-end travel experience.

Across the top trims, features include adaptive cruise control, intelligent emergency braking, lane intervention systems, and terrain management modes - all designed to offer drivers enhanced control, whether in urban traffic or on rugged terrain.

Unique in Its Class

With its debut, the Patrol effectively creates its own niche in Egypt's automotive landscape. The full-size luxury SUV segment has remained largely untapped, with few - if any - direct competitors officially available through local distributors. Nissan's move not only fills this gap but positions the Patrol as a trailblazer in redefining premium mobility options for Egyptian consumers.

“We're proud to finally introduce the Patrol to the Egyptian market,” a Nissan Africa , Communication General Manager Nissan Africa ,Ramy Moharb said during the event.“This vehicle represents a perfect combination of heritage and innovation. It's a global icon, and we believe it will resonate deeply with Egyptian customers looking for exceptional performance, presence, and prestige.”

Strategic Timing Amid SUV Market Growth

The Patrol's launch also comes at a time when Egypt's demand for SUVs continues to rise, driven by changing mobility patterns, an increase in intercity travel, and a growing appetite for higher ground clearance, road visibility, and comfort on longer drives. The Patrol - with its blend of capability and luxury - appears well-positioned to meet this evolving consumer demand.

With local deliveries expected to begin in the coming weeks, Nissan Egypt is now gearing up for expanded showroom rollouts and nationwide test-drive campaigns, aimed at showcasing the Patrol's full potential to a new audience.