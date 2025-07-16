Minister Of Petroleum Discusses Mining Cooperation With Saudi Arabia - Dailynewsegypt
During the meeting, Badawi reviewed recent steps to advance Egypt's mining sector, underlining the Ministry's efforts to create an attractive investment environment built on clear legislation and a competitive climate. He highlighted several strategic projects, foremost among them the phosphoric acid project, which reflects Egypt's commitment to maximising value added from its mineral resources.
The Minister also praised Saudi Arabia's organisation of the International Mining Conference, expressing interest in learning from the Kingdom's successful experience in mining sector development. He pointed to the promising potential of southern Egypt, where preparations are underway to conduct seismic surveys to identify new exploration and investment opportunities.
For his part, Khalid Al-Mudaifer expressed his pleasure at attending the Egypt Mining Forum, commending the strong turnout and the high level of engagement from industry stakeholders. He emphasised the significant shared potential between Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the mining field, noting that the geographical proximity of the two countries creates opportunities for greater integration and collaboration with international partners.
Al-Mudaifer further praised Egypt's serious efforts to develop its mining sector, highlighting the Red Sea region as a promising destination capable of attracting global investment and strengthening bilateral cooperation.
