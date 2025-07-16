403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Minister Discusses Challenges Facing Media Sector
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Hamza al-Mustafa, the Syrian Minister of Information, has discussed with members of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar the most pressing challenges and issues facing the media sector in Syria.
Discussions were held during a meeting at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, attended by Alaa Barsilo, chairman of the General Authority for Radio and Television in Syria, alongside the president and members of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar.
Addressing the meeting, Dr al-Mustafa stressed the role of media in building the new Syria and gave a presentation of the strategic plan adopted by the Syrian Ministry of Information to advance the national media.
The meeting also explored the potential areas of co-operation between the Ministry of Information and the Syrian Media Club, while focusing on enhancing communication and integration to serve the development of media work in Syria.
The Syrian minister addressed the numerous challenges facing state media institutions as a result of the heavy legacy left by the ousted regime, noting that the ministry has already begun restructuring its departments and divisions to keep pace with new changes and emerging needs.
He stressed that the Ministry of Information is giving special attention to training and qualifying human resources, recruiting fresh talents into the sector aiming to improve performance and develop the institutional and administrative work accordingly.
He emphasised the ministry's commitment to supporting all Syrian media professionals and praised the initiative of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar, describing it as a pioneering experience launched during the transitional phase following the fall of the ousted regime.
Meanwhile, Omar Zakzouq, vice president of the Club, welcomed Dr al-Mustafa, Alaa Barsilo, and the accompanying delegation.
Further, Shaker al-Masri, vice president of the Club, presented an introductory overview of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar and its objectives.
Discussions were held during a meeting at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, attended by Alaa Barsilo, chairman of the General Authority for Radio and Television in Syria, alongside the president and members of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar.
Addressing the meeting, Dr al-Mustafa stressed the role of media in building the new Syria and gave a presentation of the strategic plan adopted by the Syrian Ministry of Information to advance the national media.
The meeting also explored the potential areas of co-operation between the Ministry of Information and the Syrian Media Club, while focusing on enhancing communication and integration to serve the development of media work in Syria.
The Syrian minister addressed the numerous challenges facing state media institutions as a result of the heavy legacy left by the ousted regime, noting that the ministry has already begun restructuring its departments and divisions to keep pace with new changes and emerging needs.
He stressed that the Ministry of Information is giving special attention to training and qualifying human resources, recruiting fresh talents into the sector aiming to improve performance and develop the institutional and administrative work accordingly.
He emphasised the ministry's commitment to supporting all Syrian media professionals and praised the initiative of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar, describing it as a pioneering experience launched during the transitional phase following the fall of the ousted regime.
Meanwhile, Omar Zakzouq, vice president of the Club, welcomed Dr al-Mustafa, Alaa Barsilo, and the accompanying delegation.
Further, Shaker al-Masri, vice president of the Club, presented an introductory overview of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar and its objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment