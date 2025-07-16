Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Syrian Minister Discusses Challenges Facing Media Sector

2025-07-16 11:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Dr Hamza al-Mustafa, the Syrian Minister of Information, has discussed with members of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar the most pressing challenges and issues facing the media sector in Syria.
Discussions were held during a meeting at the Sheraton Doha Hotel, attended by Alaa Barsilo, chairman of the General Authority for Radio and Television in Syria, alongside the president and members of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar.
Addressing the meeting, Dr al-Mustafa stressed the role of media in building the new Syria and gave a presentation of the strategic plan adopted by the Syrian Ministry of Information to advance the national media.
The meeting also explored the potential areas of co-operation between the Ministry of Information and the Syrian Media Club, while focusing on enhancing communication and integration to serve the development of media work in Syria.
The Syrian minister addressed the numerous challenges facing state media institutions as a result of the heavy legacy left by the ousted regime, noting that the ministry has already begun restructuring its departments and divisions to keep pace with new changes and emerging needs.
He stressed that the Ministry of Information is giving special attention to training and qualifying human resources, recruiting fresh talents into the sector aiming to improve performance and develop the institutional and administrative work accordingly.
He emphasised the ministry's commitment to supporting all Syrian media professionals and praised the initiative of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar, describing it as a pioneering experience launched during the transitional phase following the fall of the ousted regime.
Meanwhile, Omar Zakzouq, vice president of the Club, welcomed Dr al-Mustafa, Alaa Barsilo, and the accompanying delegation.
Further, Shaker al-Masri, vice president of the Club, presented an introductory overview of the Syrian Media Club in Qatar and its objectives.

