QCSF Team At FISU Summer World University Games In Germany
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Collegiate Sports Federation (QCSF) team is participating in the 2025 FISU Summer World University Games, hosted by Germany from July 16 to 27, with more than 8,500 athletes representing 150 countries taking part in 18 different sports over 12 days at 23 sports facilities across several German cities.
Qatar will be represented by seven male and female athletes competing in four sports.
Abdullah Khalifa and Khaled Hussein will compete in fencing, while Abdullah Abdulwahab, Youssef Magdy, and Maryam Ali will compete in table tennis. Maryam Fatnassi will also participate in taekwondo, and Mubaraka Al Nuaimi will compete in tennis.
The QCSF team departed for Germany yesterday to participate in the tournament.
Concurrently with the start of the Games, the General Assembly of the International University Sports Federation will be held, and the World University Sports Congress will be organised from July 17-19.
Secretary General of the QCSF Rashid Saeed Adiba emphasised that the participation comes within the federation's strategy aimed at honing the skills of QCSF players and preparing them for international competitions.
He said they are not participating just for the sake of being present but rather out of keenness to provide the players with qualitative experience through direct interaction with the international elite, which contributes to developing their technical and mental level, enhances their self-confidence, and instills in them a spirit of challenge. (QNA)
