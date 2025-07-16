Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interior Ministers Of Rwanda And DRC In Doha Meetings

2025-07-16 11:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State for Interior Affairs Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Faisal bin Mohammed al-Thani met separately with Minister of Interior of Rwanda Dr Vincent Biruta and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Security, Decentralisation, and Customary Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo. The two meetings discussed ways to strengthen co-operation and enhance joint work mechanisms and explored a range of topics of mutual interest. (QNA)

