Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Participates In Cairo Workshop

Qatar Participates In Cairo Workshop


2025-07-16 11:01:49
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in a joint workshop between the Legal Affairs Sector of the Arab League and the European Union Agency for Cooperation in Criminal Justice (EUROJUST), which kicked off Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

Qatar is represented at the two-day workshop by a delegation from the Ministry of Justice. Representatives from Arab ministries of justice and a number of officials from the EUROJUST and the CT JUST project, funded by the European Union and concerned with combating terrorism and strengthening criminal justice, will also participate in the workshop.

The workshop aims to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and the Arab League in various fields and discuss challenges in the field of criminal justice and judicial work.

The workshop's agenda includes several topics, particularly the role of the EUROJUST, international legal cooperation, liaison judges, relations with third world countries, joint investigation teams, and the Arab Judicial Cooperation Network in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. (QNA)

MENAFN16072025000067011011ID1109811477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search