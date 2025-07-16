403
Qatar Participates In Cairo Workshop
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in a joint workshop between the Legal Affairs Sector of the Arab League and the European Union Agency for Cooperation in Criminal Justice (EUROJUST), which kicked off Wednesday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.
Qatar is represented at the two-day workshop by a delegation from the Ministry of Justice. Representatives from Arab ministries of justice and a number of officials from the EUROJUST and the CT JUST project, funded by the European Union and concerned with combating terrorism and strengthening criminal justice, will also participate in the workshop.
The workshop aims to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and the Arab League in various fields and discuss challenges in the field of criminal justice and judicial work.
The workshop's agenda includes several topics, particularly the role of the EUROJUST, international legal cooperation, liaison judges, relations with third world countries, joint investigation teams, and the Arab Judicial Cooperation Network in the fight against terrorism and organized crime. (QNA)
