Meet Devin, Frank And Katie: The Trio Making A Positive Impact For Generations
|
Henkel and Habitat for Humanity
Since 2012, Henkel has supported Habitat for Humanity through donations of funds and building materials and employee volunteers around the world. In North America, employees have volunteered at over a dozen build sites from California to Connecticut to Toronto, Canada and more.
Leaving a Mark that Lasts
From the beginning, creating a lasting impact was always the goal for these three pioneers.
The Loctite 2nd Chance House Project is just getting started! The team has already launched a second project-once again led by Devin, Frank, and Katie. Learn about the venture and stay tuned for what's next in this exciting partnership at Loctite 2nd Chance House .
|We're grateful for the incredible support of our partners who were involved in this project. Without the hard work and dedication of Kim Pride, Greater Cleveland Habitat Director of Development; Armand Accordino, Site Supervisor; Isabelle Shields, Site Supervisor; Adam Metzner, Construction Manager; and so many more team members, the Loctite 2nd Chance House Project wouldn't be what it is today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment