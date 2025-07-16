Meet Devin, Frank And Katie: The Trio Making A Positive Impact For Generations

We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

Introducing Devin, Frank, and Katie

Devin Cathcart, Creative Manager; Frank Ziegler, Brand Marketing Director; and Katie Schulze, Brand Manager, are each deeply committed to their professional roles and to making a positive impact in their community. They first connected as many colleagues do – collaborating on projects both within and beyond Henkel-while working at the Westlake, Ohio office, supporting Henkel's Adhesive Technologies Consumer & Craftsman Division. What they didn't anticipate was the powerful synergy of their partnership and shared drive to create lasting change.

As residents of the Greater Cleveland area, Devin, Frank, and Katie share a desire to build up their local community. They identified an opportunity to combine their passion, individual strengths, and Henkel resources to serve the greater good.

Devin, Frank, and Katie share what it means to be a pioneer for good - watch the video above.

Building Initiatives through Purpose

Together, they ideated and brought to life the Loctite® 2nd Chance House Project , a corporate sponsorship that enabled Loctite to support the work of the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing a condemned house in Cleveland and transforming it into a welcoming home for a deserving family.

Inspired by that impact – rooted in a shared mission to uplift and support thriving communities – Devin, Frank and Katie saw a natural alignment with Habitat for Humanity and its commitment to empowering families through long-term housing stability. The team also aimed to minimize landfill waste and looked for creative ways to repurpose items like furniture and building materials. They rallied a team of 60 motivated Henkel employees to volunteer their time and energy along with industry professionals and DIY experts. For everyone involved, it became a meaningful, multi-dimensional opportunity to bring a shared vision to life.

Utilizing Partnerships to Create Impact

Devin, Frank, and Katie's roles at Henkel bring unique perspectives to the Loctite 2nd Chance House Project, both from the Loctite brand and their collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

Devin, the creative lead, is responsible for visualizing and executing the project's storytelling elements. Frank, the strategist, is focused on team coordination and direction. Katie, the logistical expert, ensures seamless execution throughout the project. Together, they form a dynamic team, amplifying Loctite's purpose and addressing a gap in the community through the power of multimedia storytelling. It is a feat made possible by the meaningful partnerships they fostered along the way.

Habitat for Humanity's dedicated team proved to be the perfect complement to this remarkable program. Henkel and Habitat have a long-standing global partnership, and this alliance not only strengthened their relationship but also delivered tangible change, hope and stability to families across Greater Cleveland.