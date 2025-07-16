Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Meet Devin, Frank And Katie: The Trio Making A Positive Impact For Generations

Meet Devin, Frank And Katie: The Trio Making A Positive Impact For Generations


2025-07-16 11:00:41

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose: Pioneers at heart for the good of generations . They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives – allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

Introducing Devin, Frank, and Katie

Devin Cathcart, Creative Manager; Frank Ziegler, Brand Marketing Director; and Katie Schulze, Brand Manager, are each deeply committed to their professional roles and to making a positive impact in their community. They first connected as many colleagues do – collaborating on projects both within and beyond Henkel-while working at the Westlake, Ohio office, supporting Henkel's Adhesive Technologies Consumer & Craftsman Division. What they didn't anticipate was the powerful synergy of their partnership and shared drive to create lasting change.

As residents of the Greater Cleveland area, Devin, Frank, and Katie share a desire to build up their local community. They identified an opportunity to combine their passion, individual strengths, and Henkel resources to serve the greater good.

Devin, Frank, and Katie share what it means to be a pioneer for good - watch the video above.

Building Initiatives through Purpose

Together, they ideated and brought to life the Loctite® 2nd Chance House Project , a corporate sponsorship that enabled Loctite to support the work of the Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity in revitalizing a condemned house in Cleveland and transforming it into a welcoming home for a deserving family.

Inspired by that impact – rooted in a shared mission to uplift and support thriving communities – Devin, Frank and Katie saw a natural alignment with Habitat for Humanity and its commitment to empowering families through long-term housing stability. The team also aimed to minimize landfill waste and looked for creative ways to repurpose items like furniture and building materials. They rallied a team of 60 motivated Henkel employees to volunteer their time and energy along with industry professionals and DIY experts. For everyone involved, it became a meaningful, multi-dimensional opportunity to bring a shared vision to life.

Utilizing Partnerships to Create Impact

Devin, Frank, and Katie's roles at Henkel bring unique perspectives to the Loctite 2nd Chance House Project, both from the Loctite brand and their collaboration with Habitat for Humanity.

Devin, the creative lead, is responsible for visualizing and executing the project's storytelling elements. Frank, the strategist, is focused on team coordination and direction. Katie, the logistical expert, ensures seamless execution throughout the project. Together, they form a dynamic team, amplifying Loctite's purpose and addressing a gap in the community through the power of multimedia storytelling. It is a feat made possible by the meaningful partnerships they fostered along the way.

Habitat for Humanity's dedicated team proved to be the perfect complement to this remarkable program. Henkel and Habitat have a long-standing global partnership, and this alliance not only strengthened their relationship but also delivered tangible change, hope and stability to families across Greater Cleveland.

Henkel and Habitat for Humanity

Since 2012, Henkel has supported Habitat for Humanity through donations of funds and building materials and employee volunteers around the world. In North America, employees have volunteered at over a dozen build sites from California to Connecticut to Toronto, Canada and more.

Leaving a Mark that Lasts

From the beginning, creating a lasting impact was always the goal for these three pioneers.

The Loctite 2nd Chance House Project is just getting started! The team has already launched a second project-once again led by Devin, Frank, and Katie. Learn about the venture and stay tuned for what's next in this exciting partnership at Loctite 2nd Chance House .

We're grateful for the incredible support of our partners who were involved in this project. Without the hard work and dedication of Kim Pride, Greater Cleveland Habitat Director of Development; Armand Accordino, Site Supervisor; Isabelle Shields, Site Supervisor; Adam Metzner, Construction Manager; and so many more team members, the Loctite 2nd Chance House Project wouldn't be what it is today.

MENAFN16072025007202015466ID1109811471

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search