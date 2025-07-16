Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Condemning Recent Drone Attacks In The Iraqi Kurdistan Region

2025-07-16 11:00:24

The United States strongly condemns the drone attacks that have been targeting oil fields in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region since July 14. These attacks imperil Iraq’s stability and economic future. The Government of Iraq has a duty to protect its territory and all of its citizens.  These strikes target international companies that are working with Iraq to invest in Iraq’s future. The United States remains committed to our partners across Iraq who are working to build a stable, federal, and sovereign state.

