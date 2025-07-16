Agencies Issue Joint Proposal To Rescind 2023 Community Reinvestment Act Final Rule

MENAFN - The Federal Reserve)

Federal bank regulatory agencies today jointly issued a proposal to rescind the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) final rule issued in October 2023 and replace it with the prior CRA regulations that were originally adopted by the agencies in 1995, with certain technical amendments. If adopted, the proposal would restore certainty in the CRA framework for stakeholders in light of pending litigation and limit regulatory burden on banks, while ensuring that banks continue to serve their communities.

Because the 2023 final rule is subject to legal action and has not taken effect, the agencies continue to apply the 1995 regulations to banks today.

Comments on the attached proposal are due 30 days after date of publication in the Federal Register.