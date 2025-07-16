Sticker Mule Launches“Give” To Automate Online Giveaways

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, N.Y., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sticker Mule is announcing the official launch of Give - a new tool that makes it easy for everyone to run giveaways and build their email list.

Give allows anyone to give away Sticker Mule products and grow their email list. Winners are automatically selected to ensure fairness and products automatically ship too. Entry data is shared with the giveaway host upon completion of the giveaway making“Give” an incredible tool for marketers to grow their email lists and brands at the same time.

“We built Give as an internal tool initially and it helped us give away prizes to hundreds of thousands of winners,” said Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino.“We decided to make Give available for everyone as it delivers tremendous value at a low cost.”

Give only takes seconds to set up. The host selects an item to give away, chooses the number of winners, launches a giveaway, and shares it. Anyone can fill out a form to enter. Once the giveaway ends, winners are randomly selected, and prizes are automatically shipped.

“We gained 1,439 emails off a single giveaway and delighted 100 fans with a free t-shirt using Give,” said Jet Neptune, co-creator of popular online reality show Fishtank.“Everything was automated and it only took us a few minutes to create the giveaway.”

Give has built-in viral marketing features to help hosts get exposure at a low cost and integrates with Sticker Mule's fast growing Stores platform. Entrants are encouraged to buy from the host's store immediately after entering to further increase return. Top giveaways are also promoted on Sticker Mule's web site to give hosts additional, free exposure.

Sticker Mule Stores have helped sellers earn more than $150,000 in net profits and, with Give, seller earnings may explode. Give plans to launch additional features and giveaway prizes in the future. Learn more and run a giveaway at: stickermule.com/give .

About Sticker Mule

Sticker Mule is the best way to buy and sell custom merchandise, including stickers, t-shirts, magnets, buttons, labels, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and an award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, today we are powered by 1,200+ people in 30+ countries, with factories in New York, South Carolina and Italy.

