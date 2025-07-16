Parker Seminars' Annual Neurocon Event To Take Place On Parker University Campus From July 25-26, 2025
From July 25-26, 2025, Parker Seminars will host its annual Neurocon event at the Parker University campus in Dallas, Texas. Attendees will join worldwide leaders as they discuss scientific breakthroughs in preventing neurological conditions, advancing brain health research, and helping people live longer, healthier lives.
Highly anticipated speakers for the event will feature several New York Times bestselling authors, including journalist Michael Easter, award-winning science journalist James Nestor, chiropractor and scientist Heidi Haavik, neurologist and addiction specialist Russell Surasky, sleep expert and professor Matthew Walker, doctor and performance consultant Tommy Wood, and teacher and researcher Cassie Holmes.
With an Expo Hall, Alumni Lounge, opportunities to earn valuable CE credits, exclusive parties, book signings, and so much more, you do not want to miss this year's exciting event. For a detailed Neurocon agenda and registration information, go to neurocon.parkerseminars.com .
About Parker University
Parker University, the fastest-growing college in Dallas and the fourth-fastest-growing in Texas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker as Parker College of Chiropractic. Today, the university serves over 2,300 students and offers more than 25 accredited academic programs and certificates, including its flagship Doctor of Chiropractic program, which is home to the second-largest chiropractic cohort in the world. Parker University also leads in innovation with master's degrees in Clinical Neuroscience, Strength and Human Performance, and Functional Nutrition. Recently, Parker University launched its new Human Performance Center, led by Andy Galpin. Additionally, five new board-approved programs are set to launch soon.
