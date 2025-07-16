Celebrate Achievement: AMU's 2025 Graduation Ceremony In Ho Chi Minh City
AMU logo on dark wallUPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University (AMU ) is proud to announce its highly anticipated 2025 graduation ceremony, taking place at the iconic Grand Hotel Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on September 13, 2025. This prestigious event celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of our dedicated students from around the globe.
Graduates and their families will enjoy an elegant evening highlighted by a luxurious seven-course dinner, symbolizing AMU's commitment to excellence and the celebration of success. Students who are within six units of completing their degree are warmly invited to participate, making this a perfect opportunity to commemorate their hard-earned academic journey.
The event will honor graduates across multiple degree programs, featuring inspiring speeches from distinguished faculty members and notable international guests. This unique ceremony underscores AMU's global community and commitment to cultivating ethical, transformative leaders in business, education, and management.
Set amidst the historic charm of the Grand Hotel Saigon, this event provides an ideal backdrop to mark a significant life milestone. We invite all eligible AMU students and their loved ones to join us for this unforgettable celebration of achievement, ambition, and new beginnings.
A second event has been planned in Southern California in October. More information to come regarding this event.
Congratulations, Class of 2025!
