Delhi-Goa Indigo Flight Pilot Declared 'PAN-PAN' Before Diverting Flight To Mumbai What Does It Mean?
The flight , an Airbus A320neo aircraft, was carrying 191 people from Delhi to Goa. However, an engine issue mid-air forced it to make an emergency landing in Mumbai at 9:53 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to a Hindustan Times report, citing an anonymous official,“The pilot declared 'PAN PAN PAN' due to a malfunction in engine number 1.”Also Read | Canada airport grounds flights following report of small plane 'hijacked'
However, IndiGo said that the diversion was prompted by a technical glitch.
"A technical snag was detected on flight 6E 6271 while flying from Delhi to Manohar International Airport, Goa on 16 July 2025. Following procedures, the aircraft was diverted and landed in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai," an airline spokesperson said.
All passengers and crew members were reported to be safe.Also Read | Flying to London? Air India's major route change you need to know about What is a PAN-PAN emergency that the Delhi-Goa IndiGo pilot declared?
Pan-Pan, short for“possible assistance needed,” is a VHF radio signal used to communicate an urgent, but not emergency, situation to air traffic control.
A pan-pan is used for serious but not life-threatening situations that the flight crew can handle with time to troubleshoot, assisted by priority from air traffic control .How is a PAN-PAN call different from a Mayday call?
Just like Mayday , the phrase Pan-Pan originated in France from“Panne,” meaning breakdown due to a mechanical failure.Also Read | Air India resumes some international flights it had put on hold after crash
However, the intensity of the two emergency calls differs:
Urgency: “Pan-Pan” call is used in a state of emergency which doesn't pose an imminent danger or harm to the aircraft or its occupants, but when ignored, may cause catastrophe.
Distress : A“Mayday” indicates a state of emergency in which the pilot is facing a life-threatening situation. A fire, loss of flight controls or aircraft controllability, or pilot incapacitation all fall under a Mayday emergency.
