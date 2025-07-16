Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Eureka Lithium Corp Issues Clarification Regarding Recently-Completed Private Placement


2025-07-16 10:06:38
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Eureka Lithium Corp. ( CSE: ERKA ) ( OTCQB: SCMCF ) ( FSE: S580 ) (" Eureka Lithium " or " Eureka " or the " Company ") announces, further to its news release of July 14, 2025, that the warrants (" Warrants ") issued in connection with its recently-completed private placement offering (" Offering ") may not be exercised unless and until the Company's shareholders approve the terms of the Offering by way of an ordinary resolution. This requirement arises pursuant to the application of Canadian Securities Exchange Policy 4.6(2)(a)(i)(2).

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

For more information please contact:

