Very High-Grade Infill Drilling Results Show Why Firefly's Green Bay Is An Exceptional Asset
| Steve Parsons
Managing Director
FireFly Metals Ltd
+61 8 9220 9030
| Jessie Liu-Ernsting
Chief Development Officer
FireFly Metals Ltd
+1 709 800 1929
| Media
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474
ABOUT FIREFLY METALS
FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX: FFM) (TSX: FFM) is an emerging copper-gold company focused on advancing the high-grade Green Bay Copper-Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The Green Bay Copper-Gold Project currently hosts a Mineral Resource prepared and disclosed in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves ( JORC Code 2012 ) and Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ( NI 43-101 ) of 24.4Mt of Measured and Indicated Resources at 1.9% for 460Kt CuEq and 34.5Mt of Inferred Resources at 2% for 690Kt CuEq . The Company has a clear strategy to rapidly grow the copper-gold Mineral Resource to demonstrate a globally significant copper-gold asset. FireFly has commenced a 130,000m diamond drilling program.
FireFly holds a 70% interest in the high-grade Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario. The current Inferred Resource stands at 11.9Mt at 7.2g/t for 2.8Moz gold , with exceptional discovery potential on the 500km2 tenement holding.
The Company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well Vanadium-Titanium Project in Western Australia.
For further information regarding FireFly Metals Ltd please visit the ASX platform (ASX: FFM) or the Company's website or SEDAR+ at .
COMPLIANCE STATEMENTS
Mineral Resources Estimate - Green Bay Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement and set out in Appendix A was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024, titled "Resource increases 42% to 1.2Mt of contained metal at 2% Copper Eq" and is also set out in the Technical Reports for the Ming Copper Gold Mine titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, FireFly Metals Ltd., Ming Copper-Gold Project, Newfoundland" with an effective date of 29 November 2024 and the Little Deer Copper Project, titled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Little Deer Complex Copper Deposits, Newfoundland, Canada" with an effective date of 26 June 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+ at .
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimate in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Mineral Resources Estimate - Pickle Crow Project
The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Pickle Crow Project referred to in this announcement was first reported in the Company's ASX announcement dated 4 May 2023, titled "High-Grade Inferred Gold Resource Grows to 2.8Moz at 7.2g/t" and is also set out in the Technical Report for the Pickle Crow Project, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Pickle Crow Gold Project, Ontario, Canada" with an effective date of 29 November 2024, as amended on 11 June 2025, available on SEDAR+ at .
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcement and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimate in the original announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Metal equivalents for Mineral Resource Estimates
Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Individual Mineral Resource grades for the metals are set out in Appendix A of this announcement. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822).
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% on the basis of historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase precious metal recoveries.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculations have a reasonable potential to be sold and recovered based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, the Company's operational experience and, where relevant, historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
Metal equivalents for Exploration Results
Metal equivalents for the Exploration Results have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz, silver price of US$25/oz and zinc price of US$2,500/t. Individual grades for the metals are set out in Appendix B of this announcement.
Metallurgical factors have been applied to the metal equivalent calculation. Copper recovery used was 95%. Historical production at the Ming Mine has a documented copper recovery of ~96%. Precious metal (gold and silver) metallurgical recovery was assumed at 85% based on historical recoveries achieved at the Ming Mine in addition to historical metallurgical test work to increase recoveries. Zinc recovery is applied at 50% based on historical processing and potential upgrades to the mineral processing facility.
In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be sold and recovered based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, and the Company's operational experience.
Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038).
Exploration Results
Previously reported Exploration Results at the Green Bay Project referred to in this announcement were first reported in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.7 in the Company's ASX announcements dated 31 August 2023, 11 December 2023, 16 January 2024, 4 March 2024, 21 March 2024, 29 April 2024, 19 June 2024, 3 September 2024, 16 September 2024, 3 October 2024, 10 December 2024 and 12 February 2025.
Original announcements
FireFly confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original announcements and that, in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource Estimates in the original announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Persons' and Qualified Persons' findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.
COMPETENT PERSON AND QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENTS
The information in this announcement that relates to new Exploration Results is based on and fairly represents information compiled by Mr Darren Cooke, a Competent Person who is a member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Cooke is a full-time employee of FireFly Metals Ltd and holds securities in FireFly Metals Ltd. Mr Cooke has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for the Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Cooke consents to the inclusion in this announcement the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
All technical and scientific information in this announcement has been reviewed and approved by Group Chief Geologist, Mr Juan Gutierrez BSc, Geology (Masters), Geostatistics (Postgraduate Diploma), who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Gutierrez is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez is a full-time employee of FireFly Metals Ltd and holds securities in FireFly Metals Ltd. Mr Gutierrez has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. Mr Gutierrez consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements and projections, including statements regarding FireFly's plans, forecasts and projections with respect to its mineral properties and programs. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may", "might", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "forecast", "milestone", "objective", "predict", "plan", "scheduled", "estimate", "anticipate", "continue", or other similar words and may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements and projections are estimates only and should not be relied upon. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may include changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations, economic, social and political conditions, and changes to applicable regulation, and those risks outlined in the Company's public disclosures.
The forward-looking statements and projections are inherently uncertain and may therefore differ materially from results ultimately achieved. For example, there can be no assurance that FireFly will be able to confirm the presence of Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves, that FireFly's plans for development of its mineral properties will proceed, that any mineralisation will prove to be economic, or that a mine will be successfully developed on any of FireFly's mineral properties. The performance of FireFly may be influenced by a number of factors which are outside of the control of the Company, its directors, officers, employees and contractors. The Company does not make any representations and provides no warranties concerning the accuracy of any forward-looking statements or projections, and disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or projections based on new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
APPENDIX A
Green Bay Copper-Gold Project Mineral Resources
Ming Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate
|
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|
|
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|4.7
|1.7
|80
|0.3
|40
|2.3
|340
|1.9
|Indicated
|16.8
|1.6
|270
|0.3
|150
|2.4
|1,300
|1.8
|TOTAL M&I
|21.5
|1.6
|340
|0.3
|190
|2.4
|1,600
|1.8
|Inferred
|28.4
|1.7
|480
|0.4
|340
|3.3
|3,000
|2.0
Little Deer Mineral Resource Estimate
|
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|
|
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Indicated
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|TOTAL M&I
|2.9
|2.1
|62
|0.1
|9
|3.4
|320
|2.3
|Inferred
|6.2
|1.8
|110
|0.1
|10
|2.2
|430
|1.8
GREEN BAY TOTAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE
|
|TONNES
|COPPER
|GOLD
|SILVER
|CuEq
|
|(Mt)
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|Metal
|Grade
|
|
|(%)
|('000 t)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(g/t)
|('000 oz)
|(%)
|Measured
|4.7
|1.7
|80
|0.3
|45
|2.3
|340
|1.9
|Indicated
|19.7
|1.7
|330
|0.2
|154
|2.6
|1,600
|1.9
|TOTAL M&I
|24.4
|1.7
|400
|0.3
|199
|2.5
|2,000
|1.9
|Inferred
|34.6
|1.7
|600
|0.3
|348
|3.1
|3,400
|2.0
FireFly Metals Ltd Resource Estimates for the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project, incorporating the Ming Deposit and Little Deer Complex, are prepared and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012 and NI 43-101. Mineral Resources have been reported at a 1.0% copper cut-off grade. Metal equivalents for the Mineral Resource Estimates have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz and silver price of US$25/oz. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper and 85% for both gold and silver. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula: CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822). Totals may vary due to rounding.
APPENDIX B - Significant Intersection Table
Collar co-ordinates and orientation are listed in the local Ming Mine grid, which is rotated +35 degrees from NAD83 True North. Significant intersections reported are those above a 1% copper cut-off or 0.5g/t gold, and contain a maximum of 6 metres of internal waste. Please refer to the compliance statements for further details on parameters used in the copper equivalent calculation. All results are approximate true thickness.
|Hole Number
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|Azi
|Dip
|Drilled Length (m)
|From (m)
| To
(m)
| Width
(m)
|Assay
|CuEq %
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Zn %
|MUG24_018
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|220
|-75
|300
|212.0
|224.0
|12.0
|2.27
|0.6
|4.9
|0.14
|2.79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|233.0
|239.1
|6.1
|1.19
|0.2
|2.0
|0.09
|1.42
|MUG24_126
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|170
|-27
|318
|48.0
|53.3
|5.3
|2.18
|0.2
|5.3
|0.23
|2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|65.5
|67.0
|1.5
|2.91
|0.8
|7.7
|0.59
|3.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|147.0
|152.0
|5.0
|1.14
|0.1
|1.2
|0.03
|1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|171.9
|176.3
|4.3
|1.61
|0.1
|1.6
|0.04
|1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|198.0
|209.7
|11.7
|1.50
|0.1
|1.5
|0.01
|1.63
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|213.5
|239.6
|26.1
|1.16
|0.1
|1.0
|0.02
|1.23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|249.3
|255.7
|6.4
|1.18
|0.1
|0.8
|0.02
|1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|265.0
|271.0
|6.0
|1.07
|0.1
|1.5
|0.02
|1.20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|290.0
|293.0
|3.0
|1.59
|0.1
|1.6
|0.02
|1.66
|MUG24_128
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|198
|-28
|288
|187.4
|199.0
|11.6
|6.03
|3.9
|11.4
|0.10
|9.34
|MUG24_129
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|238
|-73
|369
|16.0
|17.5
|1.5
|4.27
|0.5
|4.6
|0.02
|4.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|26.7
|28.0
|1.3
|2.24
|0.5
|2.7
|0.28
|2.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|83.0
|94.0
|11.0
|1.36
|0.2
|2.1
|0.03
|1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|138.0
|154.3
|16.3
|1.03
|0.0
|1.3
|0.01
|1.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|159.0
|166.0
|7.0
|1.57
|0.2
|2.9
|0.10
|1.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|294.2
|296.3
|2.1
|2.01
|0.2
|2.1
|0.01
|2.19
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|336.4
|339.0
|2.6
|1.74
|0.1
|2.5
|0.01
|1.84
|MUG25_001
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.7
|255
|-79
|375
|14.7
|17.0
|2.3
|2.26
|0.2
|2.4
|0.01
|2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|23.8
|28.7
|5.0
|1.31
|0.2
|1.4
|0.16
|1.55
|MUG25_001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|86.0
|100.0
|14.0
|1.82
|0.3
|2.7
|0.04
|2.07
|Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|107.0
|110.0
|3.0
|1.37
|0.1
|2.3
|0.03
|1.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|136.9
|139.9
|3.1
|1.48
|0.1
|2.8
|0.01
|1.62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|150.9
|166.5
|15.6
|1.36
|0.1
|2.0
|0.02
|1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|303.0
|305.1
|2.1
|2.25
|0.1
|3.2
|0.02
|2.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|318.9
|324.4
|5.5
|2.09
|0.1
|2.4
|0.01
|2.18
|MUG25_002
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|197
|-18
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_003
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|197
|-18
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_004
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|197
|-18
|305
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_005
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|180
|-46
|342
|33.6
|35.7
|2.1
|1.64
|1.8
|4.0
|0.64
|3.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|46.3
|47.9
|1.6
|2.01
|0.5
|4.4
|0.35
|2.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.0
|122.0
|2.0
|1.25
|0.1
|1.8
|0.04
|1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|130.0
|135.5
|5.4
|1.83
|0.1
|2.0
|0.04
|1.95
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|156.0
|187.0
|31.0
|2.17
|0.3
|2.3
|0.02
|2.41
|MUG25_006
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|175
|-72
|402
|88.0
|91.0
|3.0
|1.27
|0.4
|1.3
|0.01
|1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|95.0
|101.0
|6.0
|1.27
|0.4
|1.5
|0.01
|1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|133.0
|137.0
|4.0
|1.38
|0.2
|2.1
|0.01
|1.53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154.2
|187.0
|32.9
|2.67
|0.1
|2.9
|0.04
|2.80
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|213.0
|234.8
|21.8
|2.00
|0.1
|2.4
|0.01
|2.08
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|275.0
|282.0
|7.0
|1.64
|0.0
|2.1
|0.01
|1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|331.0
|334.0
|3.0
|1.97
|0.1
|3.2
|0.02
|2.12
|MUG25_007
|1160.2
|2129.6
|-862.3
|4
|-71
|209
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - no samples taken
|MUG25_008
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|215
|-29
|228
|193.9
|195.5
|1.5
|1.25
|1.5
|4.9
|0.11
|2.56
|MUG25_009
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|151
|-72
|375
|92.0
|103.0
|11.0
|1.27
|0.1
|2.1
|0.02
|1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|109.0
|113.7
|4.7
|1.33
|0.1
|1.7
|0.01
|1.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.0
|128.0
|8.0
|2.12
|0.2
|2.6
|0.01
|2.29
|MUG25_009
|
|
|
|
|
|
|155.0
|159.3
|4.3
|1.52
|0.1
|2.4
|0.01
|1.66
|Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|196.6
|209.2
|12.6
|2.18
|0.2
|3.2
|0.01
|2.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|221.5
|253.0
|31.5
|1.66
|0.1
|2.1
|0.01
|1.72
|MUG25_010
|1044.0
|1092.68
|-522.5
|185
|-33
|270
|173.5
|180.6
|7.1
|1.46
|0.2
|1.4
|0.01
|1.66
|MUG25_011
|1140.0
|1973.41
|-844.0
|209
|-24
|255
|190.0
|193.0
|2.9
|4.39
|1.0
|8.7
|0.18
|5.29
|MUG25_012
|1044.0
|1092.68
|-522.5
|187
|-74
|342
|132.0
|138.0
|6.0
|1.44
|0.1
|1.1
|0.03
|1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|162.1
|166.8
|4.7
|1.95
|0.1
|1.9
|0.02
|2.08
|MUG25_013
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|188
|-20
|273
|27.0
|28.7
|1.7
|5.65
|4.0
|17.9
|0.60
|9.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|117.6
|119.9
|2.3
|0.89
|0.1
|1.4
|0.05
|1.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|129.3
|131.3
|2.0
|1.75
|0.1
|2.1
|0.02
|1.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|152.9
|156.0
|3.2
|3.19
|0.3
|3.3
|0.02
|3.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|184.4
|187.3
|2.9
|1.49
|0.1
|1.4
|0.01
|1.57
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|203.0
|208.2
|5.2
|1.46
|0.1
|1.5
|0.03
|1.56
|MUG25_014
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|206
|-15
|252
|208.0
|213.5
|5.5
|5.39
|2.0
|8.1
|0.37
|7.13
|MUG25_015
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|144
|-61
|372
|8.3
|14.0
|5.7
|1.07
|0.2
|1.5
|0.02
|1.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|167.0
|193.2
|26.2
|4.92
|0.4
|7.0
|0.03
|5.29
|MUG25_016
|1160.2
|2129.6
|-862.3
|5
|-72
|22
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_017
|1160.2
|2129.6
|-862.3
|5
|-72
|165
|Hole abandoned due to drillers error - no samples taken
|MUG25_018
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|186
|-81
|351
|217.1
|222.0
|4.8
|1.56
|2.0
|8.5
|0.29
|3.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|240.8
|267.5
|26.7
|2.27
|0.2
|2.6
|0.05
|2.46
|MUG25_019
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|218
|-45
|240
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_020
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.7
|130
|-70
|18
|9.9
|16.7
|6.8
|2.51
|0.4
|3.7
|0.03
|2.89
|MUG25_021
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|130
|-70
|9
|Hole abandoned due to drillers error - no samples taken
|MUG25_022
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|195
|-27
|270
|101.5
|103.4
|1.9
|1.39
|0.1
|2.4
|0.08
|1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.0
|144.5
|1.5
|2.58
|0.5
|2.4
|0.03
|3.01
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|149.4
|151.7
|2.3
|1.52
|0.4
|2.1
|0.05
|1.84
|MUG25_022
|Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|181.5
|183.0
|1.5
|1.37
|0.1
|1.5
|0.01
|1.44
|MUG25_023
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|130
|-70
|18
|7.2
|15.0
|7.9
|1.61
|0.4
|2.3
|0.02
|1.93
|MUG25_024
|1160.2
|2129.6
|-862.3
|4
|-65
|227
|Hole abandoned due to drillers error - no samples taken
|MUG25_025
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|130
|-70
|327
|135.8
|155.8
|20.0
|1.26
|0.1
|1.5
|0.03
|1.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|183.2
|188.9
|5.8
|1.68
|0.3
|2.5
|0.02
|1.91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|195.9
|200.9
|5.0
|1.73
|0.1
|3.3
|0.02
|1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|291.5
|295.7
|4.2
|4.15
|0.1
|6.8
|0.01
|4.31
|MUG25_026
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|230
|-45
|249
|15.0
|18.0
|3.0
|0.96
|0.4
|1.9
|0.04
|1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|94.0
|97.0
|3.0
|2.14
|0.2
|3.1
|0.16
|2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|117.0
|118.9
|1.9
|1.89
|0.1
|1.4
|0.02
|1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|137.0
|139.4
|2.4
|1.63
|0.3
|2.0
|0.02
|1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|170.3
|171.6
|1.3
|1.23
|0.0
|1.2
|0.01
|1.29
|MUG25_027
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|197
|-37
|270
|15.0
|18.0
|3.0
|0.96
|0.4
|1.9
|0.04
|1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|94.0
|97.0
|3.0
|2.14
|0.2
|3.1
|0.16
|2.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|117.0
|118.9
|1.9
|1.89
|0.1
|1.4
|0.02
|1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|137.0
|139.4
|2.4
|1.63
|0.3
|2.0
|0.02
|1.92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|170.3
|171.6
|1.3
|1.23
|0.0
|1.2
|0.01
|1.29
|MUG25_028
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|224
|-35
|250
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_030
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|200
|-45
|280
|93.4
|96.4
|3.0
|1.69
|0.1
|3.0
|0.15
|1.83
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|98.5
|100.3
|1.8
|1.90
|0.1
|2.8
|0.04
|2.03
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|112.1
|115.0
|2.9
|1.36
|0.1
|1.5
|0.03
|1.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.0
|122.0
|2.0
|1.59
|0.1
|1.6
|0.02
|1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|235.8
|238.7
|2.9
|1.72
|0.2
|4.7
|0.11
|1.94
|MUG25_031
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|129
|-54
|321
|17.0
|20.0
|3.0
|1.25
|0.3
|1.5
|0.01
|1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|26.0
|30.0
|4.0
|1.41
|0.2
|1.8
|0.02
|1.61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|182.0
|188.0
|6.0
|1.03
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|1.12
|MUG25_031
|
|
|
|
|
|
|195.0
|198.0
|3.0
|1.03
|0.2
|1.8
|0.01
|1.18
|Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|205.2
|215.0
|9.8
|2.45
|0.1
|3.5
|0.01
|2.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|241.4
|243.3
|1.9
|4.33
|0.3
|9.2
|0.14
|4.68
|MUG25_032
|1140.0
|1973.4
|-844.0
|188
|-17
|270
|214.7
|229.2
|14.6
|5.35
|1.5
|11.6
|0.26
|6.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|236.1
|239.6
|3.5
|1.12
|0.2
|1.6
|0.02
|1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|258.8
|265.8
|7.0
|1.69
|0.2
|2.0
|0.06
|1.87
|MUG25_033
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|148
|-55
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_034
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|148
|-55
|248
|138.7
|146.7
|8.0
|2.01
|0.2
|2.5
|0.01
|2.18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154.7
|161.1
|6.4
|1.79
|0.1
|1.7
|0.01
|1.88
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|173.7
|187.3
|13.6
|2.20
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|2.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|223.0
|226.0
|3.0
|2.67
|0.4
|3.5
|0.02
|3.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|230.5
|234.4
|3.8
|1.49
|0.1
|1.7
|0.02
|1.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|246.0
|247.9
|1.9
|1.85
|0.2
|1.8
|0.04
|2.00
|MUG25_035
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|112
|-69
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_036
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|112
|-69
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_037
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|112
|-69
|390
|20.0
|22.0
|2.1
|1.75
|0.3
|2.4
|0.03
|2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126.0
|133.0
|7.0
|1.82
|0.2
|2.9
|0.02
|2.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|174.0
|180.0
|6.0
|1.55
|0.2
|2.0
|0.01
|1.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|186.0
|189.0
|3.0
|1.19
|0.0
|1.1
|0.01
|1.22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|193.0
|196.0
|3.0
|1.59
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|1.73
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201.0
|204.5
|3.5
|1.59
|0.3
|1.8
|0.01
|1.81
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|234.2
|244.4
|10.2
|2.60
|0.2
|3.7
|0.01
|2.82
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|259.6
|265.2
|5.5
|1.30
|0.1
|1.4
|0.01
|1.39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|273.5
|278.5
|4.9
|1.17
|0.2
|2.1
|0.01
|1.37
|MUG25_038
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|147
|-17
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_039
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|147
|-17
|420
|262.3
|264.3
|2.0
|1.35
|0.1
|1.7
|0.02
|1.45
|MUG25_041
|1124.7
|1533.5
|-811.6
|115
|-62
|320
|30.6
|31.7
|1.1
|1.15
|0.1
|1.8
|0.01
|1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|105.4
|111.8
|6.5
|2.38
|0.2
|3.3
|0.26
|2.65
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|196.8
|198.7
|1.9
|1.15
|0.7
|2.0
|0.01
|1.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|203.1
|209.2
|6.1
|2.07
|0.2
|2.9
|0.01
|2.29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|216.2
|226.1
|9.9
|2.90
|0.3
|4.0
|0.01
|3.17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|260.0
|262.0
|2.0
|1.35
|0.1
|1.8
|0.02
|1.43
|MUG25_042
|1164.9
|1967.2
|-844.4
|25
|-87
|501
|269.6
|284.4
|14.9
|3.27
|2.4
|15.2
|0.60
|5.49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|299.5
|323.6
|24.1
|3.47
|0.3
|3.6
|0.05
|3.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|299.5
|308.9
|9.4
|7.10
|0.5
|7.3
|0.08
|7.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|339.7
|345.1
|5.5
|3.18
|0.2
|3.0
|0.10
|3.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|393.6
|429.7
|36.1
|1.56
|0.1
|1.6
|0.06
|1.69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|411.2
|416.0
|4.9
|3.17
|0.2
|3.0
|0.05
|3.33
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|448.9
|457.4
|8.5
|1.24
|0.1
|1.8
|0.14
|1.33
|MUG25_043
|1130.3
|1531.3
|-811
|100
|-52
|180
|72.0
|77.0
|5.0
|1.50
|0.1
|2.0
|0.02
|1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|87.0
|101.0
|14.0
|1.47
|0.1
|2.0
|0.08
|1.55
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|120.2
|122.2
|2.0
|3.21
|0.1
|4.3
|0.07
|3.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|128.0
|130.0
|2.0
|1.18
|0.1
|1.4
|0.05
|1.28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|136.0
|144.0
|8.0
|1.25
|0.1
|1.5
|0.04
|1.34
|MUG25_044
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|146
|-32
|15
|Hole abandoned due to deviation - redrilled
|MUG25_045
|1130.3
|1531.3
|-811.9
|126
|-45
|180
|26.0
|29.0
|3.0
|1.20
|0.2
|2.3
|0.02
|1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|64.3
|67.5
|3.2
|1.65
|0.1
|2.1
|0.02
|1.75
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|77.0
|79.0
|2.0
|1.52
|0.1
|2.0
|0.06
|1.64
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|131.0
|133.0
|2.0
|2.36
|0.2
|2.9
|0.01
|2.53
|MUG25_046
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|146
|-32
|375
|93.0
|95.0
|2.0
|1.61
|0.9
|4.9
|0.49
|2.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|143.0
|145.0
|2.0
|1.85
|0.2
|2.1
|0.01
|2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|201.0
|225.7
|24.7
|2.05
|0.2
|2.3
|0.02
|2.19
|MUG25_046
|
|
|
|
|
|Including
|216.0
|225.7
|9.7
|2.83
|0.2
|3.2
|0.02
|3.03
|Continued
|
|
|
|
|
|
|256.0
|265.0
|9.0
|1.35
|0.2
|1.4
|0.02
|1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|365.0
|367.0
|2.0
|1.10
|0.1
|1.6
|0.00
|1.19
|MUG25_047
|1127.4
|1530.7
|-809.8
|147
|-15
|216
|95.0
|101.0
|6.0
|1.06
|0.1
|1.7
|0.03
|1.16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|108.0
|111.0
|3.1
|2.60
|0.2
|4.0
|0.10
|2.84
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|126.6
|131.0
|4.4
|1.91
|0.1
|2.6
|0.06
|2.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|142.0
|145.6
|3.6
|1.27
|0.1
|1.7
|0.07
|1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|153.0
|156.3
|3.3
|1.19
|0.1
|1.7
|0.03
|1.29
|MUG25_048
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|145
|-63
|105
|60.5
|63.5
|3.0
|1.42
|0.6
|2.7
|0.07
|1.95
|MUG25_049
|1127.4
|1530.7
|-809.8
|162
|-7
|131.5
|No Significant Intersections
|MUG25_050
|1055.6
|1514.1
|-806.9
|180
|-66
|351
|Awaiting Assays - Core sent for Acoustic test work for geotechnical mining studies
|MUG25_051
|1164.9
|1967.2
|-844.4
|178
|-78
|471
|Awaiting Assays - Core sent for UCS test work for geotechnical mining studies
|MUG25_052
|1127.4
|1530.7
|-809.8
|171
|0
|102
|34.0
|36.9
|2.9
|1.44
|0.3
|2.9
|0.05
|1.75
|MUG25_053
|1044.0
|1092.7
|-522.5
|146
|-27
|399
|19.0
|22.0
|3.0
|1.10
|0.2
|3.0
|0.03
|1.27
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|154.0
|159.8
|5.8
|1.30
|0.2
|1.4
|0.04
|1.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|218.0
|225.5
|7.4
|2.37
|0.4
|2.4
|0.02
|2.72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|247.0
|253.0
|6.0
|1.10
|0.1
|1.2
|0.01
|1.19
|MUG25_054
|1127.4
|1530.7
|-809.8
|207
|0
|117
|22.0
|32.0
|10.0
|1.82
|0.3
|2.5
|0.05
|2.12
|MUG25_055
|1117.5
|1538.7
|-810.7
|285
|-13
|108
|8.0
|13.6
|5.6
|1.30
|0.2
|2.3
|0.02
|1.48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|24.0
|27.0
|3.0
|1.48
|0.3
|2.6
|0.02
|1.73
|MUG25_056
|1117.6
|1538.7
|-810.6
|292
|-47
|87
|23.0
|26.7
|3.7
|1.68
|0.2
|1.9
|0.13
|1.86
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|52.4
|63.0
|10.6
|1.45
|0.2
|2.1
|0.12
|1.65
|MUG25_057
|1117.5
|1539.6
|-810.6
|307
|-29
|114
|10.1
|16.0
|6.0
|1.09
|0.2
|1.3
|0.02
|1.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|24.4
|26.4
|2.0
|2.58
|0.8
|3.0
|0.06
|3.26
|MUG25_069W1
|1160.2
|2129.6
|-862.3
|32
|-74
|645
|458.7
|465.2
|6.4
|3.00
|3.6
|25.6
|0.91
|6.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|572.0
|592.0
|20.0
|1.32
|0.1
|1.3
|0.06
|1.42
|MUG25_073
|1164.9
|1967.2
|-844.4
|183
|-60
|414
|213.2
|215.4
|2.3
|6.32
|0.8
|9.0
|0.27
|7.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|227.6
|237.1
|9.5
|6.05
|0.4
|6.3
|0.10
|6.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|243.6
|246.8
|3.2
|1.45
|0.2
|1.8
|0.06
|1.60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|252.0
|256.9
|4.9
|2.05
|0.2
|3.1
|0.09
|2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|290.0
|292.0
|2.0
|1.76
|0.2
|1.7
|0.18
|1.98
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|309.0
|333.9
|24.9
|2.22
|0.1
|2.4
|0.13
|2.38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|355.0
|358.0
|3.0
|1.03
|0.1
|1.9
|0.02
|1.15
APPENDIX C - JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION
Table 1
Section 1 - Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Sampling techniques
|
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
DD sample intervals are based on geological observations. All the core is sampled in 1m intervals with some smaller samples down to minimum core length of 0.3m to accommodate geological and mineralisation contacts. Half NQ diamond drill core was submitted for analysis. DD sampling by previous operators assumed to be to industry standard at that time.
NQ core was marked for splitting during logging and is sawn using a diamond core saw with a mounted jig to assure the core is cut lengthwise into equal halves. Whole core sampling was used for BQ core. Half of the cut core is placed in clean individual plastic bags with the appropriate sample tag.
QA/QC samples are inserted into the sample stream at prescribed intervals. The samples are then placed in rice bags for shipment to the offsite laboratory's facility.
The remaining half of the core is retained and incorporated into FireFly's secure core library located on the property.
|Drilling techniques
|
|
FireFly diamond drilling exclusively NQ (47.8 mm diameter) size with core oriented by REFLEX ACT III core orientation tool.
|Drill sample recovery
|
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
All care is taken to ensure the full recovery of the core, yet certain drilling conditions, such as broken ground, can impede 100% recovery. There is no known relationship between sample recovery and grade. Drilling conditions have been noted to be competent in historical reports. FireFly core recovery averages >95%.
FireFly does not believe that sample bias has occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|Logging
|
Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.
| The following steps are completed during the core logging procedure:
The boxed core remains under the custody of the drill contractor until it is transported from the drill to the secure onsite core facility. Core boxes are opened and inspected to ensure correct boxing and labelling of the core by the drill contractor.
The core is meter marked, cleaned and oriented with the orientation line drawn using the marks form REFLEX ACT III core orientation tool. The drill core is geologically logged, photographed, and then marked and tagged for sampling and splitting.
Core logging describes variations in lithology, alteration, and mineralisation. Data associated with core logging and related assay results and other downhole information including orientation surveys are recorded in the AcQuire database system.
Measured parameters include structural orientation with respect to core axis, lost core as a percentage of recovered length, and fracture density which are determined by the intensity and thickness of mineralisation at specific intervals. Each core sample is assigned a tag with a unique identifying number. Sample lengths are typically one metre but can be smaller depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries.
Sample core that is not mineralised is marked in 1.0 metre lengths. Wing samples are marked at 0.5 metres and sampled at the extremities of mineralised intervals to ensure anomalous grades do not continue into the surrounding wall rock.
100% of the core is logged.
|Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation
|
If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.
Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.
Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|
For NQ diameter the core was sawn in half following a sample cutting line determined by geologists during logging and submitted for analysis on nominal 1m intervals or defined by geological boundaries determined by the logging geologist. Historic diamond drilling has been half core sampled.
Samples are dried at approximately 60°C , crushed and pulverised. Samples are crushed in a Rhino jaw crusher to approximately 80% -10mesh, and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250-300g. The remainder of the sample is bagged, labelled and stored as coarse reject. A ring mill is used to pulverise the sample split to 95% passing -150 mesh. Sample pulps are picked up at Eastern Analytical by FireFly staff and returned directly to the Project site. For pre-FireFly samples, sample preparation, analytical procedures and QA/QC used on the property were reviewed by independent consultants WSP in 2018, stating in their report that sampling practices meet industry standards and display acceptable levels of accuracy and precision.
All core sampled in the prospective intervals when required wing samples are marked from 0.5 metres up to 5m and sampled at the extremities of mineralised intervals to ensure anomalous grades do not continue into the surrounding wall rock. No purpose lab audit has been completed. FireFly personnel have visited the Eastern analytical facilities on several occasions and observed that lab practices and equipment overall cleanliness meet industry standards.
Pre-FireFly BQ core was entirely crushed for the assays. Field duplicates were completed using 1⁄4 core and inserted into the sample series at a rate of 2% of samples. Analysis results were acceptable considering the style of mineralisation being heterogeneous with stockwork stringers of chalcopyrite.
Sample sizes are considered appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled.
|Quality of assay data and laboratory tests
|
For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established.
|
34 elements were determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma ( ICP ). A 200mg subsample is totally dissolved in four acids and analysed by ICP-OES. Ore grade elements, Cu, Zn, Pb, Fe and Ag are dissolved via 3 acid digestion and analysed by atomic adsorption ( AA ).
Gold assays were determined by fire assay with atomic adsorption finish. As part of the QA/QC program duplicate, blank and Certified Reference Material ( CRM ) samples are inserted alternately. Blanks are inserted one every 50 samples. CRMs are inserted every 20 samples. Field duplicates are taken approximately one every 40 samples. Blanks and CRMs are also randomly inserted in zones of suspected high grades. The minimum insertion rate for CRMs is 5%, which FireFly adheres to. Historical data collected by Rambler was also subject to a similar rigorous QA/QC regime.
In addition to the Company QAQC samples (described earlier) included within the batch the laboratory included its own CRMs (Certified Reference Materials), blanks and duplicates. Sample assay results continue to be evaluated through control charts, log sheets, sample logbook and signed assay certificates to determine the nature of any anomalies or failures and failures were re-assayed at the laboratory.
|Verification of sampling and assaying
|
The use of twinned holes. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.
Discuss any adjustment to assay data.
|
There are no purpose twinned holes in the dataset but a comparison of the results of different drilling generations showed that results were comparable. FireFly logging data, assay certificates and other relevant information are stored in an AcQuire database and on a site server.
All pre-FireFly logging data was completed, core marked up, logging and sampling data was entered directly into an MX deposit or Fusion database. FireFly has not adjusted assay data and is not aware of any adjustments made by Rambler to the assay data. WSP completed an independent audit in 2018 where a representative number of assay certificates were compared to digital assay database and no discrepancies were found.
|Location of data points
|
Specification of the grid system used. Quality and adequacy of topographic control.
|
The set-ups for the underground drill collars were marked by the FireFly mine survey crew, and the drilling contractor was expected to set up properly on line. A FireFly geologist checked the underground drill set-up during the drilling program to ensure accuracy. Downhole surveys are completed using a Reflex Sprint IQ gyro multi-shot instrument to provide azimuth and dip reading down the hole. The Reflex Sprint IQ gyro instrument is calibrated at least once a year to ensure accuracy of results.
Previous drilling has been set-out and picked up in both national and local grids using a combination of GPS and Survey instruments and are assumed to be to industry standards. Directional surface holes completed using Devico® technology. The underground development has been picked up by surveyors creating high confidence in the topographic control which drill holes, both historical and recent, are referenced against.
Collar coordinates are recorded in local mine grid. Survey data was collected in mine grid and in UTM grid (NAD83 Zone 21). Topographic control is from Digital Elevation Contours ( DEM ) 2019 and site surveyed DGPS pickups, which is considered adequate.
|Data spacing and distribution
|
Whether the data spacing, and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. Whether sample compositing has been applied.
|
|Orientation of data in relation to geological structure
|
If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material.
|
Historically this has been variable in places where low angle drilling to the mineralisation has been completed in zones without suitable drilling platforms. No material sampling bias is considered to have been introduced by the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures.
|Sample security
|
|
|Audits or reviews
|
|
All recent FireFly sample data has been extensively QAQC reviewed internally and externally. Pre FireFly data audits were conducted as part of NI-43-101 resource estimation by independent consultants WSP in 2018. It was WSP's opinion that the drilling, sampling and logging procedures put in place by Rambler met acceptable industry standards and that the information can be used for geological and resource modelling.
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)
|Criteria
|JORC Code explanation
|Commentary
|Mineral tenement and land tenure status
|
The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a license to operate in the area.
|
FireFly holds all the permits required to operate the Ming Mine at its historic production rate.
|Exploration done by other parties
|
|
The Main Mine sulphide zone was found in 1935 about 600ft north of the Enos England discovery. In 1940, the Newfoundland government drilled 18 diamond drill holes totalling 5,000ft. An airborne electromagnetic survey was flown from 1955 to 1956.
The Ming Mine was discovered in 1970 by a helicopter borne AEM system. A large low grade stringer type copper deposit was later discovered in the footwall 300ft to 500ft below the Ming mineralisation during mining operations and delineated by 36 diamond drill holes. Mining ceased at the Ming Mine in 1982 because of low copper prices. In 1988, the property was awarded to the Rambler Joint Venture Group (a Consortium of Teck Exploration, Petromet Resources Ltd, and Newfoundland Exploration Company Ltd). Exploration consisted of ground geophysics and soil geochemistry, resulting in discovery of the Ming West deposit. 48 diamond drill holes (25,534ft) were completed.
Altius Minerals Corporation: Under the terms of an option to purchase agreement with Ming Minerals, Altius conducted exploration on the Rambler property in 2001, 2003, and 2004. In 2001, a litho-geochemical program was initiated to chemically fingerprint rocks of the hanging wall and footwall to the sulphide deposits. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC: Rambler Metals and Mining is a UK-based company listed on London's Alternate Investment Market (AIM). Rambler held a 100% interest in the Ming property and between 2005 and 2023 and conducted a multi-phase diamond drilling program consisting of surface drilling, directional drilling, and underground delineation drilling. A total of 220,704m from 1,365 diamond drill holes were completed by Rambler. Between 2012 and 2022 the Ming Mine produced 3Mt at 1.86% Cu and 0.71% Au for total of 55Kt of copper and 68Koz of gold.
The Ming Mine was placed on care and maintenance in February 2023. In October 2023, AuTECO Minerals Ltd (now FireFly Metals Ltd) acquired the project from the administrator.
FireFly conducted drilling to test down plunge extent of VMS lodes. An underground exploration drive is in progress to allow further drilling at more favourable drill angles.
|Geology
|
|
|Drill hole Information
|
elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in meters) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole
down hole length and interception depth hole length.
|
|Data aggregation methods
|
Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated.
|
For samples of varying lengths, a length-weighted average is applied for the reported intersection. The formula is ((Cu grade % x sample length)/Total Interval Width). The weighted average of the intersection must exceed the cut-off grades stated above. Minimum sampling interval of 0.5m is enforced. Geological contacts are enforced in sampling and frequently provide boundaries for intersections due to grade associated with varying lithotypes. Maximum internal dilution of 6m below the cut-off grade is incorporated into the reported intersections, stopping smearing of narrow high grades over broad distances. Consideration is also given to potential minimum mining widths as part of the test for prospects of eventual economic extraction. An example of the calculation is from hole MUG24_060, from 191.7m:
Sample 1: Length - 0.5m; Grade - 1.8% Cu
Sample 2: Length - 0.75m; Grade - 0.08% Cu
Sample 3 Length - 1.05m; Grade - 2.02% Cu
Sample 4: Length - 1.05m; Grade - 2.42% Cu
Sum of Lengths / Intersection width - 3.35m
Intersection grade is:
((0.5x1.8) + (0.75x0.08) + (1.05x2.02) + (1.05x2.42))/3.35 = 1.68%
The competent person determined to include of the 0.75m @ 0.08% Cu in the intersection because in a mining scenario, it is unlikely that this internal dilution could be separated.
The following metallurgical recovery factors have been applied to the calculation of metal equivalents:
- Copper: 95%
- Gold/Silver: 85%
- Zinc: 50%
It is the Company's view that all elements in the copper equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold. Copper equivalent was calculated based on the formula CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) X 0.00822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038)
|Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths
|
If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported. If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not known').
|
The majority of the drill holes in the database are drilled as close to orthogonal to the plane of the mineralized lodes as possible. A number of drill holes have intersected the mineralisation at high angles. Only down hole lengths are reported, however all holes are drilled ~perpendicular to the known trend of mineralisation.
|Diagrams
|
|
Plan view of drill holes reported in this announcement is presented following this table.
|Balanced reporting
|
|
|Other substantive exploration data
|
|
Underground Downhole Electromagnetics ( DHEM ) was completed by Southern Geoscience & Eastern Geophysics Ltd. See ASX announcement dated 7 May 2025 for further technical details on the DHEM surveys. The TX surface loop size was 1km x 1km
|Further work
|
Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive.
|
Diagrams in the main body of this announcement show areas of possible Mineral Resource extension on existing lodes. The Company is mining an exploration drive to enable effective drill testing of down plunge extensions.
Plan view of drilling in this announcement
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
________________________
1 Metal equivalent for drill results reported in this announcement have been calculated at a copper price of US$8,750/t, gold price of US$2,500/oz, silver price of US$25/oz and zinc price of US$2,500/t. Metallurgical recoveries have been set at 95% for copper, 85% for precious metals and 50% for zinc. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + (Au(g/t) x 0.82190) + (Ag(g/t) x 0.00822) + (Zn(%) x 0.15038). In the opinion of the Company, all elements included in the metal equivalent calculation have a reasonable potential to be sold and recovered based on current market conditions, metallurgical test work, and historical performance achieved at the Green Bay project whilst in operation.
2 See ASX announcements dated 5, 10 and 16 June 2025.
3 Cash, receivables and liquid investments position at 30 June 2025, plus A$10 million proceeds received from the SPP which completed on 14 July 2025, and anticipated net proceeds from the second tranche of the Institutional Placement ( T2 Placement ) of ~A$26.6 million, which is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held next month, noting that there is no guarantee that shareholders will vote in favour of the T2 Placement.
4 See ASX announcement dated 15 May 2025 for further details on Rambler Main Mine exploration results.
5 Cash, receivables and liquid investments position at 30 June 2025, plus A$10 million proceeds received from the SPP which completed on 14 July 2025, and anticipated net proceeds from the second tranche of the Institutional Placement ( T2 Placement ) of ~A$26.6 million, which is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held next month, noting that there is no guarantee that shareholders will vote in favour of the T2 Placement.
6 See ASX announcements dated 5, 10 and 16 June 2025.
7 Holes are drilled perpendicular to the mineralisation and approximate true thickness.
8 Holes are drilled perpendicular to the mineralisation and approximate true thickness.
9 Holes are drilled perpendicular to the mineralisation and approximate true thickness.
10 Please refer to ASX announcement dated 29 October 2024 and Appendix A of this announcement for further details on the Mineral Resource Estimate.
11 Cash, receivables and liquid investments position at 30 June 2025, plus A$10 million proceeds received from the SPP which completed on 14 July 2025, and anticipated net proceeds from the second tranche of the Institutional Placement ( T2 Placement ) of ~A$26.6 million, which is subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting expected to be held next month, noting that there is no guarantee that shareholders will vote in favour of the T2 Placement.
12 See ASX announcements dated 5, 10 and 16 June 2025.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
