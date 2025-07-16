Luxembourg Transfers EUR 10M To Ukraine Energy Support Fund
“The Government of Luxembourg has officially increased its contribution to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to EUR 12 million, with an additional EUR 10 million already received and fully available in the Fund's special account,” the report states.
Overall, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has already mobilized over EUR 1.16 billion from more than 33 donors. Currently, over 790 contracts have been signed with more than 50 companies for the supply of equipment and materials for Ukrainian power engineers.
At the same time, the Energy Community Secretariat, which administers the Fund, urges donors to increase their contributions, as the current gap in funding between the available resources and priority needs amounts to about EUR 617 million.
A reminder that, in 2024, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund signed 448 contracts for the supply of power equipment, totaling EUR 430 million.
Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment