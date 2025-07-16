Russians Strike Polohy District In Zaporizhzhia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of the Polohy District. As a result of the attack, the blast wave and debris destroyed houses, damaged cars, and nearby buildings,” Ivan Fedorov stated.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Multiple casualties reported as Russians drop bomb on Dobropillia in Donetsk region

As reported, 18 people were injured in the Kosmichnyi Microdistrict of Zaporizhzhia as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs the previous evening .