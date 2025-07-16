Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Strike Polohy District In Zaporizhzhia

2025-07-16 10:05:54
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported the news on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of the Polohy District. As a result of the attack, the blast wave and debris destroyed houses, damaged cars, and nearby buildings,” Ivan Fedorov stated.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Read also: Multiple casualties reported as Russians drop bomb on Dobropillia in Donetsk region

As reported, 18 people were injured in the Kosmichnyi Microdistrict of Zaporizhzhia as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs the previous evening .

