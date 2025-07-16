Russians Strike Polohy District In Zaporizhzhia
“The Russians launched two strikes on the territory of the Polohy District. As a result of the attack, the blast wave and debris destroyed houses, damaged cars, and nearby buildings,” Ivan Fedorov stated.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.Read also: Multiple casualties reported as Russians drop bomb on Dobropillia in Donetsk region
As reported, 18 people were injured in the Kosmichnyi Microdistrict of Zaporizhzhia as a result of an attack by Russian UAVs the previous evening .
