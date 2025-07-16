Unlocking New Opportunities In Asia And The Greater Bay Area

SHANGHAI, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPHI & PMEC China 2025 concluded in June with a record-breaking 109,056 attendees, fostering meaningful connections across the entire pharmaceutical supply chain. This remarkable success is a testament to the strong demand within China's thriving pharma industry.

Building on this momentum, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2025 will take place from 1-3 September 2025 at Shenzhen Exhibition & Convention Center (SZCEC), addressing the growing demand for access to South China's key pharma markets.

As a key gateway to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen is uniquely positioned to drive the future of pharma innovation. The region's health industry GDP is projected to surpass 2 trillion CNY by 2028 and reach 2.5 trillion to 3 trillion CNY by 2030, offering unparalleled opportunities for growth and collaboration in the pharmaceutical sector.

CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen is set to achieve remarkable growth in 2025, doubling its size to 30,000 sqm of show floor and featuring over 600 selected exhibiting companies from various sectors of the pharmaceutical industry, including pharma ingredients, excipients, biotech, contract services, pharma machinery, packaging machinery, packaging materials and more. The event will further expand its scope with increased exhibitor participation across key product zones such as natural supply, finished dosage, clean technology, and laboratory instruments. A new and exciting addition to this year's event is the 'beauty & cosmetics supply chain zone', which will showcase cutting-edge advancements and foster collaboration in this rapidly growing sector. These specialised zones will highlight flagship products and spark fresh innovation, empowering attendees to explore new opportunities and unlock growth horizons across Asia's pharma markets.

During the exhibition, over 20 high-level forums will bring together regulatory authorities, academic experts, and corporate leaders to deliver in depth analysis of policy shifts, technological breakthroughs, and emerging market dynamics. These sessions will address critical topics such as new drug R&D, API process optimisation, CXO collaborations, emerging markets strategy, nutrition and health food development, natural ingredients and functional food development, injectable medical aesthetics innovation, pharma packaging solutions, pharma manufacturing 4.0, pharmaceutical engineering and etc., offering actionable insights to senior decision-makers and R&D teams.

To further forge strategic partnerships and connections with key decision-makers, industry experts and potential collaborators, exclusive Hosted Buyer Matchmaking and Plant Visit will be organised. These will facilitate meaningful interactions between local suppliers and international buyers with specific purchasing demand, further establishing deep connections and driving business growth and success.

With its strategic location and curated focus, CPHI & PMEC Shenzhen 2025 is set to redefine pharma innovation in South China. The event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration, empowering attendees to unlock new growth horizons across Asia's thriving pharmaceutical sector.

Register as a visitor before 1 August to enjoy complimentary VIP benefits:



For more information, please visit:



SOURCE CPHI & PMEC China

