Total Investment Of Approx. USD 7.3 Million In Malaria And TB R&D Projects With Partners Including European Vaccine Initiative, University Of Copenhagen, And University Of Tübingen

Total Investment Of Approx. USD 7.3 Million In Malaria And TB R&D Projects With Partners Including European Vaccine Initiative, University Of Copenhagen, And University Of Tübingen
Project Title
Biomanufacture and preclinical development of the blood-stage malaria vaccine
Collaboration
Partners
1. European Vaccine Initiative (Germany)
2. RIMD, Osaka University (Japan)
3. University of Copenhagen (Denmark)
4. AdaptVac (Denmark)
5. University of Tübingen (Germany)
6. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
7. Nobelpharma Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Disease
|
Malaria
Intervention
|
Vaccine
Stage
|
Preclinical
Awarded Amount
|
JPY 800,715,002 (USD 5.5 million)
Status
|
Continued project
Summary
[Project objective]
This team's goal is to fast-track the clinical development of the SE36/cVLP vaccine
1. Manufacture a large GMP batch of SE36
2. Produce a GMP batch of SE36/cVLP
3. Conduct a GLP-compliant nonclinical toxicology study for SE36/cVLP + Sepivac
4. Prepare clinical trial documentation for the conduct of a phase I/IIa (CHMI) trial
Project Detail
ID: T2024-153
|
Project Title
ZOO-RDT: Validating a novel biomarker and associated reagents for diagnosis of
Collaboration
Partners
1. Ehime University (Japan)
2. Universiti Malaysia Sabah (Malaysia)
|
Disease
Malaria
|
Intervention
Diagnostics
|
Stage
Target Research
|
Awarded Amount
JPY 64,693,198 (USD 0.4 million)
|
Status
New project
|
Summary
[Project objective]
There are no P. knowlesi-specific point-of-care (PoC) tests. Rapid diagnostic tests
Objective 1 : Reagent optimisation: the optimised PkSERA3 ag 2 protein plus two
Objective 2 : Analytical and clinical validation of PkSERA3 Ag2 and variants as
Objective 3 : Assessment of Technical Feasibility in the lateral flow system. The best
Objective 4 : Stakeholder consultation to understand the preferred test design, and to
Target results: Validated P. knowlesi-specific mAb reagent for use in LFA
Project Detail
ID: T2024-253
|
Project Title
Harnessing genome mining for novel tuberculosis antibiotics
|
Partners
|
1. The University of Auckland (New Zealand)
2. The University of Tokyo (Japan)
Disease
|
Tuberculosis
|
|
Drug
|
|
Target Research
|
Awarded Amount
JPY 100,000,000 (USD 0.6 million)
|
Status
New project
|
Summary
[Project objective]
In the short term, this project aims to enhance TB antibiotic discovery by identifying
In the long term, this project team's goal is to translate these research findings into
Project Detail
ID: T2024-268
|
Project Title
Machine learning-based deconvolution of antimalarial drug mechanisms of action
|
Partners
|
1. Medicines for Malaria Venture (MMV) (Switzerland)
2. LPIXEL Inc. (Japan)
|
Disease
|
Malaria
Intervention
|
Drug
Stage
|
Target Research
|
|
JPY 99,628,772 (USD 0.6 million)
|
|
New project
|
Summary
[Project objective]
The project ultimately aims to deliver a new high-throughput and information-rich
Project Detail
*All amounts are listed at an exchange rate of USD1 = JPY144.81, the approximate exchange rate on June 30, 2025.
Appendix 2. Investment Overview (as of July 17, 2025)
Investments to date
Total investments: 39.3 billion yen (USD 271 million1)
Total invested projects: 139 (37 active projects and 102 completed projects)
To learn more about the GHIT Fund's investments, please visit
Investment Overview:
Portfolio:
Advancing Portfolio:
Clinical Candidates:
For more information, contact:
Nancy Moss at +1-908-606-8940 or [email protected]
Mina Ohata at +81-36441-2032 or [email protected]
