President Murmu To Confer Swachh Survekshan Awards For Urban Cleanliness Today
Marking its ninth edition, Swachh Survekshan (SS) 2024-25 is the world's largest urban cleanliness survey and a key pillar of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U).
The event will unveil the cleanest cities in India, honouring the outstanding efforts made by urban local bodies in advancing the mission.
This year's awards will be presented across four major categories: Super Swachh League (SSL) Cities, the top three clean cities in five different population categories, Special Categories including Ganga Towns, Cantonment Boards, SafaiMitra Suraksha, and Mahakumbh, and the State Level Awards for Promising Clean Cities of States/UTs. A total of 78 awards will be conferred during the ceremony.
The Swachh Survekshan, launched in 2016 with just 73 urban local bodies, has since expanded exponentially to cover over 4,500 cities. The 2024-25 edition continues to build on this legacy, spotlighting the theme of 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,' according to the MoHUA.
More than 3,000 trained assessors carried out detailed inspections in every ward across the country over a period of 45 days.
A hallmark of this year's assessment was its inclusivity and scale, according to the ministry, which added that over 11 lakh households were surveyed, while public engagement soared to a record high with 14 crore citizens participating through face-to-face interactions, the Swachhata App, MyGov, and various social media platforms.
Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 adopted a structured, technology-driven methodology based on 10 parameters and 54 indicators, offering a comprehensive insight into sanitation and waste management in urban India.
The ministry also mentioned that the unique feature of this year's edition is the introduction of the Super Swachh League (SSL) -- a special league recognising cities that have consistently demonstrated excellence in cleanliness.
The SSL includes cities that ranked in the top three at least once in the last three years and remain in the top 20 per cent of their population category this year. The league aims to both reward consistency and inspire others to strive for better performance.
For the first time, cities have been classified into five population-based categories for a more equitable evaluation -- Very Small Cities (population under 20,000), Small Cities (20,000 – 50,000), Medium Cities (50,000 – 3 lakh), Big Cities (3 – 10 lakh) and Million-Plus Cities (over 10 lakh).
Each category has been assessed using criteria specifically suited to its size and needs, ensuring that smaller cities can compete fairly and be recognised for their progress.
Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 continues to serve as a beacon of India's urban transformation, promoting behavioural change, rewarding excellence, and inspiring collective civic pride across the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment