Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Baker Law Group Opens New Fort Collins Office, Expands Legal Services In Northern Colorado

Baker Law Group Opens New Fort Collins Office, Expands Legal Services In Northern Colorado


2025-07-16 09:06:00
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fort Collins, CO - Baker Law Group, PLLC, a trusted Colorado law firm focused on family law, real estate, business law, and litigation, has officially opened a new office in Fort Collins to better serve clients in Larimer County and across Northern Colorado.

The new location at 300 Boardwalk Dr #6B, Fort Collins, CO 80525 marks a strategic step in the firm's statewide growth.

“We're excited to bring our experience and client-focused approach to Fort Collins,” said Jereme Baker, CEO and Managing Attorney of Baker Law Group, PLLC.“This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality legal representation where it's needed most.”

Baker Law Group offers comprehensive legal services in Fort Collins, including:

.Divorce and family law

.Estate Planning

.Criminal Defense

.Real estate contract review and disputes

.Business formation, contracts, and litigation

.General civil litigation and trial work

With a reputation for responsiveness, strategic advocacy, and real results, the firm brings seasoned legal professionals to support individuals, families, and business owners throughout the region.

To learn more about legal services in Fort Collins or schedule a consultation, visit:

About Baker Law Group, PLLC

Baker Law Group is a full-service law firm serving clients across Colorado, with offices in Denver, Colorado Springs, and now Fort Collins. The firm is known for its practical, results-focused approach in high-stakes legal matters, offering tailored strategies in family law, real estate, business, and litigation.

Media Contact:

Baker Law Group, PLLC
Phone: (303) 862-4564

Company :-Baker Law Group

User :- Baker Law Group, PLLC

Phone :-7196005450

Url :-


MENAFN16072025003198003206ID1109811409

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search