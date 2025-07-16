Paramilitary Trooper, Two Naxals Killed In India's Jharkhand Gunfight
The gunfight broke out between Naxals and joint contingents of police and CRPF, in the Kashitand forest of Lugu hills, in Bokaro district, about 83 km north-east of Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.
“During the stand-off, two Naxals, including a commander, were killed,” a police official said.“While fighting these Naxals, a paramilitary trooper of the CRPF was critically wounded. However, he succumbed to his wound, while being airlifted to Ranchi from the jungle area.”
Police also claimed the recovery of an assault rifle from the possession of slain Naxals.
Officials said a search operation was underway to trace the Naxals.– NNN-PTI
