Seven & I Holdings Comments On Press Release From Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

TOKYO, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. ("7&i" or "the Company") and the Special Committee of the Board of Directors today made the following statement in response to the press release issued by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("ACT"):

7&i confirms that ACT has unilaterally decided to end discussions and withdraw its proposal to acquire the Company. While we are disappointed by ACT's decision, and disagree with their numerous mischaracterizations, we are not surprised. Since ACT initially made its proposal, there have been significant changes in the global economy, exchange rates, and financing markets. As ACT noted on its most recent earnings call, conditions in key markets have deteriorated since last year. The Special Committee consistently engaged in good faith and constructively with ACT to explore the possibility of reaching a deal that could be consummated and that would benefit our shareholders. At the same time, we were always honest about the extraordinary antitrust hurdles a potential transaction would face, including the protracted timeframe to move through the regulatory process.

Throughout this process, 7&i pursued all parallel paths to ensure that value for shareholders and other stakeholders is maximized. We remain fully committed to our standalone value creation plan, which we have been pursing in parallel, and to unlocking the value of our businesses, including our North American convenience store business. Our plan is concrete and actionable. With the proceeds from the sale of our Superstore Business and an IPO of our North American convenience store business, we aim to return approximately JPY 2Tn to shareholders through share buybacks by the end of FY2030. We are also highly focused on moving quickly to improve key areas of our operations to enhance performance metrics over both the medium and longer term.

Media Contacts

Kekst CNC

In Tokyo:

Jochen Legewie

[email protected]

In New York:

Ruth Pachman / Nathan Riggs

[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED