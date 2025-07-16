Modi, Media And Middle Class: The Unholy Trinity Failing India
Being born in a group is enough to feel proud, as it requires no effort. For this reason, Schopenhauer considered national pride the cheapest of all pride.
False pride blinds people to their own flaws. Fear of questioning their nation, religion or culture replaces genuine self-worth with illusion, weakening them from within. Over time, genuine self-worth is replaced by this false pride. History is littered with examples where borrowed or symbolic pride without real achievements led to decline or crisis.
The Ottoman Empire, Soviet Union, Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany all fell apart after clinging to past glories, nationalism or ideology while disregarding economic decline, corruption and dissent.
Pakistan pursued a similar path, prioritizing religious identity (Islam) over progress. The nation's pride was focused on religious faith rather than on prosperity or progress, and opposition was branded as un-Islamic. Today, it faces economic collapse, IMF dependency and internal unrest, despite claims of moral superiority.
India now shows similar warning signs: rising Hindu nationalism, imagined cultural supremacy and RSS dreams of Vishwaguru (global teacher) status driven by Modi, the media and the middle class.
